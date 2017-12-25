

More than 1,500 people showed up to eat a Christmas meal served by volunteers hoping to make spirits a little brighterat the downtown Vancouver Salvation Army on Monday.

Jim Coggles, executive director at the Salvation Army's Harbour Light location says it's not just the food that helps, but the sense of community.

"The whole festive feel really contributes to the regaining of dignity, and it rebuilds hope," he told CTV News.

Nearly 600 pounds of turkey, 500 pounds of potatoes and 80 gallons of gravy went into the massive holiday meal, which was served with all the trimmings including pie and whipped cream.

Ka Li, a resident at Harbour Light, was put in charge of organizing table number three at the dinner, and he said his game plan is to "just make sure everybody's smiling."

He went through Harbour Light's detox program and has been living in the building for just over nine months.

"I don't have my family on my side, but I got a big group on my side," he said. "I'm ready to start my new life again."

Festive music rang out from Dave Doroghy, who's been attending the annual Christmas meal for the past 25 years. He said he he goes because it's important to think of others this time of year.

"There's always a good feeling of joy and camaraderie," he said.

Coggles said people eating with the Salvation Army included those who are homeless, those living in single-room occupancy residences and those living on limited incomes.

"We have a number of people who are working poor," he said.

Though Harbour Light is in downtown Vancouver, Coggles said some people come in from as far away as Surrey or New Westminster for the Christmas meal.

"It represents a lot," he said. "Obviously you've got a wonderful hearty meal that can help when times are tough. But it's also a time of fellowship and a time for community."

