The estranged wife of a man who died after being Tasered by Chilliwack RCMP while trying to remove their young daughter from a supervised visit says the real trouble started when the legal system didn’t take her concerns seriously.

Candace Meadows told CTV News her four year-old daughter was always eager to see her father, but that his behaviour was becoming increasingly alarming and she feared for her child’s safety.

“I wanted them to be together, but because of his previous behaviour and previous incidents, I was like, ‘he’s not in any shape to be seeing her right now,’” Candace said.

She says 43-year-old David Meadows was a doting father who was clearly devoted to their four-year-old, but had developed a substance abuse problem. Candace ultimately got a protection order keeping him away from the child, but she wanted to make sure he was able to see their daughter if their interaction was supervised.

“He was in a bad place. I know that he was and I tried to get him some help because he’s a really good father when he’s got it together,” she said.

A court order granted David at least two hours a week with his child, under the supervision of a professional agency. He chose Seasons Mediation and Family Services and Candace said David spent two hours there with his child on Saturday before he took her and ran out onto busy Vedder Road in Chilliwack. The supervisor called 911.

CTV went to speak with Seasons Mediation about the level of supervision and their response to what the Independent Investigations Office, B.C.’s police watchdog, described as a parental abduction, but they wouldn’t confirm their staff were involved and said they had no comment.

Taylor Smith was one of two Good Samaritans driving by who stopped to help after they realized a man running frantically in and out of traffic was carrying a small child. As Taylor comforted the girl, another motorist subdued David until Chilliwack RCMP arrived.

“I turned her away from what was happening in the background,” Taylor told CTV News. “I said ‘Look at me. Don’t look at what’s going on.’ I didn’t want her to see her dad getting arrested — I had no idea that he had deceased during the process.”

Candace was overwhelmed with emotion recalling her conversation with Taylor.

“I told her, from one mother to another mother, ‘You have the strength to do that for my daughter? I will never forget it.’ I don’t know how to thank her,” Candace said. “She instinctively got in there and prevented my daughter from having those memories and nightmares for the rest of her life.”

The IIO is undertaking the first probe into the incident on Vedder Road. Spokesperson Ron MacDonald says Chilliwack RCMP officers fired a Taser, then arrested the man. He went into medical distress and was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

“We've designated six police officers as subject officers,” he said. “We have a few witness officers. We have several civilian witnesses. We're looking for video evidence. We have some and we're looking for anyone else who may come forward.”

Taylor wants to know why the child was seemingly forgotten as RCMP and paramedics dealt with her father, with the Seasons Mediation staffer nowhere near the child.

“No one showed up to take care of this girl for quite a while,” she said, adding that she was the only one watching over the girl for at least an hour, from what she could tell.

Taylor is also raising questions about why the girl was anywhere near her father that day.

“This should not have happened to begin with. I’m not a professional but I knew this gentleman was high on something. Either that or he was really mentally unstable. He was incoherent.”

Candace says she’d seen David several days earlier and he seemed alarmingly unwell, so she contacted her lawyer and his, but was told that weekend visit had to go ahead in accordance with the court order.

“He loved his daughter more than anything,” she said. “I truly believe if his visit had been cut off – that would’ve scared him enough maybe to get some help. I think that would’ve pushed him in the right direction, but nobody was listening to me.”

Struggling with tears, Candace said “I think they just thought '[she’s his] ex-wife, she’s trying to be controlling'. No, he’s in trouble and he needs help. Why is nobody helping him?”