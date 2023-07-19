'It just makes me sick': B.C. Chief says fake GoFundMe pages taking advantage of wildfire victims

The Chief of the ʔaq̓am Community, also known as St. Mary's Indian Band, said at least two bogus GoFundMe pages have been set up since a fire destroyed homes and forced an evacuation of the community.

Joe Pierre Jr. appeared distraught as he updated the media, Wednesday afternoon.

“There are folks out there who are trying to take advantage of the situation,” he said.

The chief confirmed 95 per cent of the community has been evacuated due to the St. Mary's River wildfire burning north of Cranbrook.

Seven multi-generational homes have been lost, he confirmed.

“It just makes me sick thinking about what folks are trying to do with the situation here,” he said.

The Chief is so upset by the fake pages that his band has decided not to use the crowdfunding platform.

Instead financial donations can be made through their administration office.

“We are not taking part in GoFundMe at all. So if there’s any other ones that pop up today – it’s not from our community,” he said.

The wildfire sparked Monday and is believed to have been caused by downed power lines. It is currently estimated at 800 hectares and is burning out of control.