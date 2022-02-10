'It is violating': Break-in caught on video at charity thrift store in Richmond

A Richmond thrift store that raises money to help animals in need of homes and medical care says it’s now out thousands of dollars after a destructive break-in this week.

Security video captured the thief inside the RAPS (Regional Animal Protection Society) Thrift Store on Granville Avenue early Wednesday morning. The suspect broke in through a window.

Manager Karen Kamachi said the suspect made off with a tablet for card transactions, and then went after a safe.

“We had a safe that was cemented to the wall and it had a cabinet over top of it,” she said. “He smashed that off and he picked up the safe and ran out the back door.”

The security video showed a person wearing a mask and hooded jacket or sweater using a stool to repeatedly hit the cabinet until it breaks open.

“It is violating,” she said. “We lost thousands of dollars worth of stuff. It doesn’t look like much, but when you add it up all together, it’s thousands of dollars.”

The safe contained money for the society, which operates a cat sanctuary and vet hospital that provides care for pets whose owners are in financial need.

RAPS veterinarian Dr. Alex Maldonado said it’s frustrating.

“It’s unfortunate, because we as an organization, we rely on those funds to take care of patients that are in actual need,” he said. “Especially now, with the pandemic, we see a lot of people that are in a really tight spot.“

RAPS executive director and CEO Eyal Lichtmann said the theft is a setback.

“When we lose a few thousand dollars, that’s quite a number of procedures that we can’t do,” he said. “Everything at a hospital costs money. We have to come up with the revenue somehow in order to subsidize the vet care that people are getting, so one way or the other, this has really impacted us.”

The society is hoping for community support and donations to help cope with the losses from the theft.

“I hope they catch him. I hope people come to the thrift store and shop anyway, because we need everybody to visit us and tell us we’re OK,” Kamachi said. “This is my home, and somebody came in and took away what I love: my ability to help animals in the community of Richmond.”

Richmond RCMP are investigating and are asking any witnesses or anyone with surveillance video to contact them.