Mounties in Surrey are seeking the public's help to find a missing teen who hasn't been seen since Tuesday.

According to RCMP, "it is out of character" for 15-year-old Megan Hindmarch to be out of touch for this length of time. She was last seen at 8 p.m. on June 18 near 97B Avenue and 115A Street.

Police say Hindmarch is Aboriginal, 5'2" and 140 pounds. She has blonde hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black leggings and black shoes.

They say police and family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Hindmarch is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.solvecrime.ca and quote file 2019-90774.