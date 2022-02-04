'It is life-changing': B.C. mother with Stage 4 breast cancer calls for women to receive mammograms earlier

Rosilene Kraft is 51 and has Stage 4 breast cancer. Next week, the Coquitlam mother will start her second round of drug treatment, and eventually, she will move onto chemotherapy.

But Kraft believes her situation could have been much different, had she been encouraged to have regular mammograms in her 40s.

Kraft used to live in Brazil, and because of her dense breast tissue she was having mammograms once a year from the age of 35. She eventually met her husband and moved to Vancouver when she was 40.

The following year, a nodule was found in her left breast. Her family doctor gave her a referral for a mammogram, but only in the small section of her breast where the nodule was. Nothing was found.

Kraft asked her doctor to resume having yearly scans, but was advised against it.

“He said, ‘This may be the practice in Brazil, but is definitely not the practice in Canada,’” Kraft said, adding the doctor was referencing guidance issued by the Canadian Task Force in 2018 that screening was “not recommended” for women aged 40 to 49.

Given Kraft had no family history of breast cancer, she was advised against getting screened.

“I obviously heard (that from) my family doctor and yeah, it sounded reasonable at the time,” she said, saying the doctor’s advice remained unchanged even after Kraft’s father died from lung cancer in 2016.

“He said that it did not mean that I was at any increased chance of developing breast cancer, because my father most likely had lung cancer because he smoked,” Kraft said. She agreed a mammogram wasn’t necessary because she had no symptoms or lumps.

In early 2018, Kraft started feeling pain in her hip. She was referred to sports physiotherapists and an X-ray finally revealed lytic lesions in the lower part of her hip bone – the first indication she had cancer.

“It is life-changing,” Kraft said about hearing the news.

“It gets super foggy immediately and you don’t see a road in front of you any more.”

Three days later, Kraft had trouble breathing and took herself to an emergency room. A CT scan found a nodule in her breast, and the following week she was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer that was metastatic.

Kraft‘s daughter, Clara, is about to turn eight. Kraft said she’s been writing letters to her and buying clothes for when she gets older.

“I have seen many women (with Stage 4 cancer) who have been around for five to 10 years, but also others who go earlier and you never know what will happen,” Kraft said.

B.C. is one of only four provinces in Canada that allows women to self refer for mammogram screenings, though the official advice through BC Cancer encourages women to “talk to your doctor about the benefits and limitations of mammography.”

Dr. Paula Gordon, a clinical professor in the Department of Radiology at UBC, is one of Canada's leading experts in breast cancer detection and diagnosis. She believes the 2018 guidance issued by the Canadian Task Force is flawed and leading to fewer women getting screened.

“It’s disappointing knowing we could do so much good doing mammograms on women in their 40s,” Gordon said.

The latest figures from the province looking into breast screening found one in four women in their 40s are getting mammograms in B.C., and Gordon believes most women aren’t aware they can self refer.

“A lot of women don’t know, unless they’ve heard from a friend or read it in a magazine,” she said. “I would like all women starting at age 40 to get an invitation from the screening program and let them know they can self refer.”

The latest study by the Canadian Cancer Society projects B.C. will see 3,600 cases of breast cancer in 2021, and 680 of those will be fatal.

Friday, Feb. 4, is World Cancer Day.