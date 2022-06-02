'It is despicable': Suspect arrested after allegedly spitting on officer during New Westminster traffic stop

A suspect has been arrested after allegedly assaulting and spitting on an officer during a routine traffic stop in New Westminster early Thursday morning.

In a news release, police said the officer was on patrol in the Queensborough neighbourhood when he noticed a vehicle driving with no licence plates.

When the officer pulled over the vehicle, the driver reportedly got out, refused to identify themselves and then attempted to flee.

"While the officer attempted to detain the driver, the driver resisted, causing the two to fall into an embankment," said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar in the release.

As the driver was being taken into custody, the suspect allegedly struck the officer in the face multiple times and spat on him.

"The officer will be alright. He handled this situation with patience and the skills taught to him in training," said Kumar.

"It is despicable that an officer would be assaulted while simply trying to do their job and we will be recommending charges of assaulting a police officer."

The suspect has since been released from custody with conditions, pending a future court appearance.