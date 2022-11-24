'It gets busier and busier': Vancouverites getting an early start to Black Friday shopping

Crowded malls, shopping bags on hand -- some Vancouverites got an early start to their Black Friday shopping on Thursday.

"We're already doing it today," said one shopper.

Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year, according to Moneris spokesperson David Litwin.

"It feels like every year, it gets busier and busier," he said.

While Black Friday used to be a one-day event, some shoppers say it can last weeks. But that doesn't stop them from showing up early to take advantage of the deals.

"Definitely sales on Black Friday are great. We'll take full advantage of them," said one shopper.

"Got some good deals out on Pacific Centre so far this morning. I'm sure we'll continue to find other deals," said another.

While it's a relatively new concept for Canadians, Litwin said its popularity has exploded over the years.

"We're expecting to see a growth of 9.5 per cent year over year," he said.

He also said shopping habits have changed over the years as people don't resort to last-minute buying like they used to.

"Perhaps consumers are slightly better at shopping a little more in advance to save some time and taking into account things like delivery time, shipping time," Litwin said.

"Black Friday occurs in that perfect moment where it gives you time to prepare for the holidays," he continued.

Whether you decide to shop in-store or online, experts say don't get caught up on the gimmicks -- avoid impulse purchases, do your research, and go shopping with a friend.