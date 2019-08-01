

CTV News Vancouver





The family of slain Vancouver businessman Jack McIver is taking comfort in the outpouring of support it has received from friends and former customers since he was killed in June.

"It's a tragedy for everyone," said Karen Andrews, McIver's daughter. "Not just our family but for anyone that ever knew Jack. We've been getting so many calls from people that are just in shock and disbelief."

Andrews and her brother Derek McIver are working with their mother and others to fulfill remaining contracts and close McIver's Appliance Service and Sales.

Though the store they're spending their time in these days is the scene of the crime that ended their father's life, Andrews and the younger McIver say it's comforting to be among family as they complete his work.

"It feels like home," Derek McIver said of the store. "This is one of many stores we've had over the years. This is just the last store we have now, but it's great. My sister's always here. My mom's here. It's family."

"It's a strange comfort," Andrews added. "It's where we were, day after day, five days a week, six days a week. It feels right to be here."

The siblings say they've both been working in their family business for as long as they can remember.

Andrews was getting ready to start a day of work at the store when she discovered the scene of her father's murder. She said she can't comprehend why someone would have killed him.

Jack McIver was 78. He had been in business for more than 50 years, but he was looking to retire in 2020, Andrews said.

Brian Roger Holt, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder in the case. He is a former employee, and Andrews said she knew him.

Asked how she felt when she learned that a suspect was arrested, she reflected on the crime itself.

"I think it's disgusting," she said. "I think it's a tragedy. It's ruined a lot of lives. That's pretty much how I feel about it."

Andrews and her brother also remember feeling shocked that someone would do something so awful to their dad.

"I was upset," Derek McIver said. "I was angry, but at the same time, shocked is probably the main word, yeah. It's like, why would somebody do this to my dad? He's such a loving guy."

"He loved doing what he did," Andrews said. "He loved the relationships he had with his customers. He loved problem-solving. I mean, my dad was 78 years old, but he ran around like he was 68. He would always say he was immature for his age."

Now that he's gone, closing the store feels like the right thing to do, she said.

"No one can do what Jack McIver did," Andrews said. "No one can be him … We're just trying to, you know, finish up what my dad has had for this 56-odd years and do honour to him by keeping it going for as long as we can and closing it properly."