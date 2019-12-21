VANCOUVER -- For years, Hank Brennan has painstakingly collected cans and bottles throughout the year, returning them for money he uses to buy gift cards and winter essentials for the North Shore's most vulnerable residents.

"Everyone knows me as Santa Hank," Brennan told CTV News Vancouver as he prepared to make his rounds Saturday at the North Vancouver ReturnIt depot.

While he hands out gifts to those in need throughout the year, Brennan spends the Christmas season donning a Santa suit and delivering stockings. He says it's his way of giving back.

"At the end of the day, I get to go home and I get to sit in a nice comfortable chair and my tummy is full," Brennan said. "I think about the people that I helped during the day, who are living out their in the elements, and how lucky I am."

A homeless man named James told CTV News Brennan makes cold days warmer with both his presents and his presence.

"We're always anxious to see him when he drops by randomly through the year," James said. "At Christmas time, we get these lovely stockings. It just means so much to us when we have so little."

Brennan also collects cans and bottles from throughout the broader community, to add to his efforts. He said he's proud of the work he does not only because it helps people, but also because it helps the environment.

"If I stopped, then all this recycling is going to stop and it's all going to end up in the landfills," Brennan said. "It doesn't sound like a lot of money for five or 10 cents for a can or a bottle, but when you put it together, it adds up … Eventually, it all adds up."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Angela Jung