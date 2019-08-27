A Vancouver Island man has been arrested and charged with sex crimes after a disturbing incident involving young girls at a local store.

In a news release, North Cowichan Mounties say they received a report of a man “acting inappropriately” to young girls at a retailer in the 3000-block of Drinkwater Road in Duncan late in the evening of August 22, 2019.

28-year-old Ryan Peace of Duncan was identified based on witness descriptions and surveillance footage after allegedly touching, speaking and behaving inappropriately to young girls in the store’s aisles.

He’s been charged with two counts of sexual interference and remains in custody. Pearce is expected to appear in a Duncan provincial court sometime August 27.

“We encourage parents, guardians, and caregivers to take necessary security and safety measures in order to help keep the youth in our community safe,” said Const. Amron Christensen of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

According to the RCMP statement, Pearce also allegedly vandalized store merchandise marketed for young women with crude drawings and profanity.

“Talk to you children about stranger danger, and go over safety planning with your children so that they’re prepared in case of an emergency,” reminds Christensen.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to North Cowichan RCMP for additional information regarding the case.