A recent poll suggests a majority of Canadians think Donald Trump's presidency has been bad for their country.

In a Research Co. survey of 1,000 adult Canadians, 65 per cent of respondents said they believe having Trump as president of the United States has been "bad" or "very bad" for those north of the border.

Women, those aged 55 and over and Quebecers were more likely to view Trump's presidency in a negative light.

Disapproval was highest in B.C., with nearly three-in-four responding negatively to the U.S. president.

“Only 17 per cent of Canadians think Trump’s presidency has been good for Canada,” Research Co. president Mario Canseco said in a release.

“Albertans (32 per cent) and people who voted for the Conservative Party in the 2015 federal election (30 per cent) are more likely to have positive views on Trump’s term so far.”



Who is better suited to handle Trump?

When it came to who is best suited to deal with Trump, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outranked Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer by a margin of two-to-one.

The opposite was true in Alberta only, where 28 per cent of respondents chose Scheer on this question and only 16 per cent preferred the current prime minister.

Research Co.'s survey was held online between May 31 and June 3. The data carries a margin of error of 3.1 per cent, 19 times out of 20.