

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Richmond, B.C. say they've recovered a "truly staggering" number of what they believe are stolen luxury goods after executing several search warrants in the city.

Members of the RCMP's Property Crime Unit saw a suspect allegedly breaking into a home in the 5000 block of Cornwall Street on Dec. 5.

After police arrested the man, investigators executed four search warrants, including one at a home in the 8000 block of General Currie Road. The others were carried out at storage lockers on Riverside Way, Sea Island Way and one on East Kent Avenue in North Vancouver.

During those searches, officers found more than 1,000 luxury items. These included watches by brands like Rolex and high-end designer handbags and shoes. “We have recovered a substantial amount of property believed to have been stolen and destined for resale," Cpl. Dennis Hwang said in a statement.

"Jewellery, musical instruments, power tools, sporting goods, and several swords were also recovered."

Aaron James Young was released on bail on Dec. 6 and arrested again less than two weeks later after a plainclothes officer observed him allegedly casing residences.

The 42-year-old is facing several charges including 10 counts of break and enter, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of using a disguise with the intent to commit an indictable offence and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police said Young remains in custody and could face additional charges.