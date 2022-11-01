Is this your ring? Coquitlam RCMP seeking rightful owner of 'unique' piece of jewelry

Mounties in Coquitlam are trying to find the owner of a diamond-encrusted ring found in a potted plant bought at a Walmart.

The detachment, in a news release Tuesday, said the ring was turned in by a Good Samaritan on June 10. Police describe it as a yellow-gold, custom-made ring with diamonds in the shape of the letter “L” and other "unique features."

The appeal to the public noted that anyone who calls police claiming to be the ring's owner will have to describe details about it – such as the text of an inscription – in order to prove it's theirs

"Due to the unique design and features of the ring, we believe that it may hold sentimental value to the owner," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in the statement.

"It’s possible that the owner was not aware where they lost the ring given the circumstance in which it was found."

The ring's rightful owner is being asked to call 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2022-14493.