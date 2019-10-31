

Carly Yoshida-Butryn, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - New Westminster police are looking for the rightful owners of stolen property recovered in a recent break-and-enter investigation.

Police have released photos of the stolen property and are hoping anyone who recognizes an item that belongs to them will come forward to claim it.

The items include a crystal poodle, a gold watch, a camera, commemorative coins, and a television.

Police announced earlier this month that Dale Rimmer, 54, had been arrested in connection with a series of break and enters that took place over the summer. The New Westminster resident is now facing several charges.

Police did not specify when Rimmer was arrested, how many break-ins he is accused of committing, or what specific charges he is now facing.

New Westminster police said they had executed a search warrant at a home on Royal Avenue, where they found a large amount of stolen property.

"Residents are asked to be vigilant in terms of their own personal security," said Acting Chief Dave Jansen in a statement. "A window closed needs to be locked, a door closed needs to be locked. Please don't rely on a window that has a screen on it as being secure."