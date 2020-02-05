VANCOUVER -- Crown counsel has wrapped up two days of cross-examination in the trial of Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam, charged with the first-degree murders of 64-year-old Dianna Mah-Jones and her 68-year-old husband Richard Jones in their Vancouver home.

While Kam has testified he knows he killed the couple, the 27-year-old continues to insist he didn’t plan to hurt anyone when he went for an evening walk on Sept. 26, 2017, despite having a backpack full of weapons, twine, gloves and spare clothing with him. He told the court he was carrying the items to weigh down his backpack to give him a better workout during his walk.

"When I get out of my house I have no thought as to killing people," Kam testified.

Crown replied, "With your hatchet, your two knives, your gloves and your baseball cap?"

"And shampoo," Kam added with a chuckle, which elicited a groan from the courtroom gallery.

Crown shot back angrily, "Is that funny? Are you amused?"

Kam was an avid video gamer, and defence has argued he suffered from a mental disorder that made him believe he was in a video game when he viciously attacked the couple, strangling Mah-Jones and slitting her throat, and stabbing her husband more than 100 times when he arrived home during the attack on his wife.

During cross-examination, Crown didn’t directly ask Kam if he thought it was all part of a video game, but did ask, "When you’re playing those games, part of the game doesn’t involve torturing victims does it? Do either of those games depict cleaning up a crime scene, like changing bloody clothes?"

Crown argued Kam disposed of the bloody clothes, the backpack and a pocket knife in several dumpsters after the killings to discard important evidence linking him to the crime, which proves he knew what he'd done and wanted to cover his tracks. Kam continues to insist he only recently came to understand he did indeed kill the couple but doesn’t know why he did it and has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

With Kam's testimony complete, defence will next call a clinical psychologist who has spoken at length with the defendant about the killings. The trial resumes on Friday.