We are coming to the end of flu season, but we are not out of the woods yet. Chances are you or someone you know has been sick recently, but how do you know if it was the flu or just a bad cold?

“I don’t think you can really tell between the cold and the flu,” said one person on the street who was asked.

“When I have a cold, it’s more like sneezing and coughing,” said another.

The flu can be quite different from a cold.

“It hits you like a ton of bricks, comes on so fast, it can come on in a few hours,” explained Ellen Kunes, Consumer Reports Health Editor.

Flu symptoms include fevers, chills, muscle aches and extreme fatigue.

A cold manifests itself with a runny or stuffy nose, cough, sore throat and also fatigue, but you be as tired as you would be the flu.

Some folks can still function with a cold and end up going to work, but the flu is a different story.

“With the flu you really can’t. You want to go to bed. You just feel like you can’t move,” added Kunes.

According to flu watch reports, we are past peak flu season in Western Canada but health experts say it’s still not too late to get vaccinated.

In B.C., children have been hit particularly hard this year.

If you suspect you have the flu, you could check with your doctor to see if you’re a candidate for an anti-viral like Tamiflu or Relenza. Both work best when taken within 48 hours of symptoms and may shorten the flu by one to two days. Tamiflu is a table taken twice a day for five days. Relenza is an inhaler, also taken twice a day for five days.

And if you think you’re getting ill.

“Do everyone a favor and call in sick,” said Kunes.