VANCOUVER -- Mounties and forensic investigators were on scene near a Surrey park Monday morning.

A white tent could be seen at Bolivar Park in the northern part of the city. A large area was blocked off by police tape.

One neighbour said he heard what sounded like gunfire, soon followed by the sounds of police vehicles and ambulances.

"I'm kind of scared," said Govind, who only wanted to provide his first name. "If there were kids or children playing they could be a victim of that."

Govind also said this was uncommon in his neighbourhood.

Police have not yet commented on what happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott