Investigators look to identify man seen driving down Hwy. 1 in wrong direction, resulting in crash

A man allegedly caused a crash in North Vancouver Wednesday morning by driving his vehicle down a highway in the wrong direction.

North Vancouver RCMP are seeking the public’s help identifying the man, who they say was seen driving a silver or grey vehicle eastbound in the wrong lane on Highway One near the Main Street exit around 5:15 a.m. on Aug. 9.

“Two motorists, who narrowly avoided a head on collision, were involved in a subsequent collision as a result of swerving away,” said Mounties in a statement Thursday.

In an email to CTV News, Const. Mansoor Sahak said the motorists were injured, “but not seriously.”

The misdirected driver was last seen operating his vehicle near the Lynn Valley exit, police say.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash cam video from that stretch of the highway around 5:15 a.m. is asked to contact investigators is 604-985-1311. The file number is 23-16936.