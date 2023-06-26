Investigation underway in Delta following police incident

An investigation has been launched in Delta, where a police incident caused major traffic disruptions Monday afternoon.

The Delta Police Traffic Unit issued an advisory on social media shortly before 3 p.m., notifying the public that Nordel Way had been reduced to one lane in each direction as a result of “an ongoing investigation.”

Nordel Way is reduced to one lane in each direction currently as a result of an ongoing investigation. Officers are working to document and clear the scene as quickly as possible.@AM730Traffic @CityNewsTraffic @DriveBC pic.twitter.com/61hEuBFajW — Delta Police Traffic Unit (@DPDTraffic) June 26, 2023

“Officers are working to document and clear the scene as quickly as possible,” the tweet reads.

One bystander posted a photo from the scene on Twitter, which shows multiple Delta police officers standing on the road with their guns drawn at something hidden behind a police cruiser.

“Major police incident eastbound on Nordel Way going up the hill from Alex Fraser under the pedestrian overpass,” the post reads.

@CityNewsTraffic @CityNewsVAN major police incident eastbound on Nordel Way going up the hill from Alex Fraser under the pedestrian overpass. Guns drawn. Looks like maybe the end of a police chase? Major tie ups eastbound heading up the hill. pic.twitter.com/AtTRCGYOUd — Stephen Vanspall (@StephenVanspall) June 26, 2023

CTV News has reached out to the DPD for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.