Investigation underway after service vehicles, police cruisers found burning in Smithers parking lot

A major investigation is underway after a fiery incident in the parking lot of a Smithers, B.C., hotel.

Video shared on social media shows flames ripping through several vehicles overnight, including police cruisers and government work vehicles.

Smithers Fire Rescue said the blaze at the Sunshine Inn was quickly extinguished by crews and an investigation is ongoing in partnership with RCMP. Mounties are expected to release a statement with more information Wednesday afternoon.

Gladys Atrill, Smithers' mayor, said on social media several cars were "destroyed" and others were "badly damaged."

"This is a very troubling incident and I am grateful there were no injuries," Atrill said.

"I have also spoken to the managed of the Sunshine Inn and was informed that while staff and guests (are) rattled, all are doing fine."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.