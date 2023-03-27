Investigation underway after fire in Vancouver’s Chinatown deemed suspicious
The second-alarm blaze broke out in the 0-100 block of East Pender Street around 6 p.m., according to a tweet by the city’s fire chief.
Karen Fry posted two photos of the scene, showing crews battling smoke and flames from the alleyway behind the Vancouver Film School.
“The fire did not penetrate the building but was started on the outside,” Fry wrote on Twitter, describing the fire as suspicious.
The Vancouver Police Department is investigating, according to the fire chief.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
