Investigation launched into fatal collision involving a cyclist in Surrey

One person is dead following a collision involving a cyclist in Surrey Tuesday morning.

Surrey RCMP said in a statement that its officers responded to a reported motor vehicle collision near 120 Street and 104 Avenue shortly after 7:30 a.m., and found a cyclist “who had succumbed to their injuries.”

BC Emergency Health Services sent two ambulances to the scene.

“Paramedics cared for one patient but did not transport anyone to hospital,” a BCEHS spokesperson confirmed in an email to CTV News.

Police have closed 104 Avenue between 122 Street and Scott Road as the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstructive Service collect evidence, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

At this stage of the investigation, Mounties believe the cyclist was struck by a semi-truck towing a trailer after losing control of their bike while travelling westbound on 104 Avenue.

“Impairment and speed do not appear to be contributing factors and the driver is co-operating with the investigation,” wrote Mounties in their release.

Anyone who was near 104 Avenue and 120 Street around 7:30 a.m. and either witnessed the collision or has dash cam video from the area is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. The file number is 2023-149750.