VANCOUVER -- An investigation is being launched into the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care in B.C.

The Office of the Seniors Advocate says Isobel Mackenzie will review all care homes, but more specifically those that failed to contain outbreaks such as Little Mountain Place, where 41 residents have died.

Other facilities under the microscope include Tabor Village, Lynn Valley Care Centre and Langley Lodge.

“It is important to understand why the outbreaks we’ve seen at Little Mountain Place—and the other care homes that were not able to contain their outbreak— experienced such rapid spread so quickly, especially when some care homes were able to contain the virus to a single resident or staff member,” Mackenzie said in a written statement.

Her office will look into issues such as how PPE was used, how quickly contract-tracing was implemented and testing strategies.

Mackenzie’s office says the advocate is very concerned about the ongoing outbreak at Little Mountain, particularly the quality of care the residents are receiving given that 70 staff have contracted the virus.

MacKenzie says she will work with health authorities and care homes during the investigation to "understand the practices and challenges they had and how, if at all, they differed from the experience of those care homes that experienced contained outbreaks or no outbreak."