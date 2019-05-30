

An investigation has been launched into the conduct of a Vancouver police officer during a protest against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outside a downtown hotel.

The incident, involving a police officer and a security official, was caught on camera outside the Opus Hotel on May 22.

In the video, a woman can be seen approaching the officer and a security official, appearing to make contact with one of them.

She's then pushed back and falls to the ground.

The province's Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner says in a statement that it is reviewing the conduct of the officer involved.

"Section 93 of the Police Act provides an authority for the Police Complaint Commissioner to order an investigation into the conduct of a police officer if the officer’s conduct would, if substantiated, constitute misconduct," reads the statement.

Susan Stout, the woman caught on camera being pushed to the ground, told CTV News Vancouver she was protesting Trudeau's support of the Trans Mountain pipeline to help future generations of Canadians.

"I want future generations to have some place to live," she said after the incident. "I want them to have the kind of life I've had."