    • Investigation launched after man shows up with gunshot wound at Surrey hospital: RCMP

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    Police in Surrey say they have launched an investigation after a man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a local hospital Wednesday morning.

    Surrey RCMP said they got the call about the 25-year-old victim around 9:30 a.m., adding that he is “well known to police.” His injuries are not life-threatening, according to Mounties.

    Police said they are still working to confirm both the details of what happened and where exactly the shooting occurred.

    “A possible scene was identified; however, it has not been confirmed as further investigation is required,” Surrey RCMP wrote in a news release issued Thursday.

    Mounties confirmed to CTV News that the possible scene was on Oriole Drive in Guildford, where a large police presence including the Emergency Response Team was seen surrounding a house on Wednesday.

    Police did not say whether any suspects were arrested.

    Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

