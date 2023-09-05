Investigation launched after fire rips through 75-year-old Chilliwack church

The cause of a fire that tore through a 75-year-old church in Chilliwack on Monday afternoon is under investigation, officials say.

Smoke could be seen rising from the Cross Connection Church at 9310 Williams St. around 2:50 p.m.., according to the Chilliwack Fire Department, which responded with 54 crew members from multiple units.

After entering the building and attempting to locate the seat of blaze, firefighters were pulled back due to rapidly deteriorating conditions inside, according to a statement issued Tuesday.

“Fire crews worked tirelessly for several hours and were challenged with a large wood-framed building, heavy volumes of smoke and fire and several structural collapses,” reads the fire department’s release.

It says a piece of heavy equipment was utilized to clear collapse hazards and demolish parts of the church.

“Two firefighters sustained some minor injuries,” explained Chilliwack Assistant Fire Chief Chris Wilson. “They’re both doing well, recovering,” he said.

The fire left much of the church in ruins and sections of the crumpled building were still smouldering Tuesday.

“(It’s) not something you would think would ever happen to your church,” said Pastor Rob Campbell.

He said while the cause of the fire has not been determined, “everything points to something electrical or maybe something inside the church.”

On Monday and Tuesday, both neighbours and members of the congregation stopped by to see what remained of the church.

“I was sad, really sad,” said Angie Lorteau who lives nearby and saw the smoke billowing into the air Monday.

“It (the church) has been here for so long, it’s part of our Chilliwack history,” she said.

Dianne Mulrooney has been attending the church almost 70 years.

“It’s hard to see because there’s so many memories,” she said.

“I did have a few tears but I just decided it’s only a building and our church is a church family. It’s the people that really matter,” she explained.

Campbell estimates damage at around $1.5 million. He says the building was insured and that other churches are already stepping up to help.

“We’ve already got phone calls from other churches saying, ‘Hey, we’ll help you out. We’re willing to give you a place to worship in and meet together,'” he said.

“God just provides…I just know He’s got us in his hand,” Campbell said.

On Monday, Chilliwack RCMP was called in to assist with traffic control, as Mounties say “road closures were necessary to maintain public safety.”

The Chilliwack Salvation Army also responded to the scene and provided crews with “food and nourishment,” according to the fire department.

A witness who lives nearby described the scene as intense and emotional.

“I’m standing there on our driveway, by our parking lot, and I can feel the heat from the flames. So it was hot, it was raging,” James Ponak told CTV News, adding the sight brought tears to his eyes.

“I saw a group of people standing together and one lady was bawling her eyes out,” he said.

Officials say several important documents and items were retrieved from the building and returned to church members who were on scene.

Police and fire investigators returned the scene Tuesday morning as they work to determine what sparked the flames.

“Once we are able to examine the scene and gather more evidence, we will have a better determination of whether this fire is suspicious or criminal in nature,” wrote Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, spokesperson for Chilliwack RCMP’s Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment, in a statement.

Mounties are asking anyone with information regarding the fire to call them at 604-792-4611 and reference file number 2023-36982.