Investigation into vehicle fire evolves into probe into firearms offences, suspect's arrest: Kamloops RCMP

An investigation into a vehicle fire in Kamloops Sunday night led Mounties to arrest one man, who now faces six charges related to firearms offences.

In a release issued Monday, Kamloops RCMP do not name the man, but say he was taken into custody “without incident” outside a residence on Talasa Way.

The suspect was identified after frontline officers were called to the 1600-block of Centennial Drive, where a vehicle fire was reported around 7:20 p.m. on May 14, according to the release.

Mounties say the reported vehicle fire “evolved into an investigation that included firearms offences.”

“Police were able to identify a suspect, establish his location on Talasa Way and obtain important information for risk assessment,” Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson, said in Monday’s statement.

“Due to the reported presence of firearms and other details of the investigation, the Southeast District Emergency Response Team attended; the apartment was contained, and surrounding units were evacuated,” she continued.

The suspect faces charges for possessing "a .22 semi-automatic rifle, 858 semi-automatic rifle and a shotgun while prohibited from doing so," according to Mounties.

The remaining three charges are related to him using, carrying and transporting firearms “in a careless manner.”

Kamloops RCMP are continuing to investigate other offences, including the vehicle fire, and are asking anyone who witnessed it—or who may have video of the blaze—to contact them at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-16819.