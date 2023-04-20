Investigation into downtown New Westminster shooting reveals details on suspect, location

Two days after a man was injured in a shooting in downtown New Westminster, police are revealing more information about the suspect and crime scene.

On April 18, the New Westminster Police Department said one man was taken to hospital and two people were taken into custody following a shooting in the 700 block of Carnarvon Street, but investigators confirmed Thursday the location was actually Alexander Street.

“Officers have determined that one suspect approached a group of people, pointed a firearm in their direction, and repeatedly fired at the group before fleeing the area,” the NWPD said in a statement.

Chief Const. Dave Jansen is calling the incident “completely unacceptable.”

“I have heard from residents that incidents like this cause people to feel like they can’t go downtown and can’t engage in things they want and should be able to do,” he wrote in the release.

“In light of this and other recent events in the downtown core, I am working with my leadership team to develop an immediate plan of action,” Jansen continued.

On Tuesday, police told CTV News two suspects were located and arrested near Royal Columbian Hospital, about a 45-minute walk from where the shooting occurred.

Staff Sgt. Jeff Scott of the NWPD is set to provide an update on the investigation later Thursday morning.

Anyone who lives or works close to Alexander St. is being asked to contact investigators if they have security video of the shooting or “if they find physical evidence they believe is connected,” police said in the release.

The Major Crime Unit, which has taken over the case, can be contacted at 604-529-2430 or mcucrimetips@nwpolice.org