VANCOUVER -- Four people have been charged in connection to a string of property crimes that police say happened in several cities.

Surrey Mounties say the group was identified after a four-month investigation. Two people had been identified last September in connection to alleged property crimes involving stolen items being sold online.

Then, in February, investigators launched a project to further investigate a related larger property crime operation.

Police say that investigation led them to identify multiple suspects that are allegedly connected to storage locker break-ins in the Lower Mainland, Kelowna and Calgary, where more than $200,000 in goods was stolen.

Police say 15 charges have been laid against Philip Sprentzel, Austin Jones and Magdalena Toner in connection to break-ins in Surrey, Langley and Hope.

Jones, Sprentzel and Sarah Griffin also had a total of 25 charges laid against them in connection to incidents in Calgary.

"This was complex investigation that required the collaboration of police agencies in multiple jurisdictions including our partners in Calgary," said Staff Sgt. Ryan Element in a news release.

The investigation into these break-and-enters is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.