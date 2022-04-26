'Intoxicated' man assaults 4 passengers on Abbotsford bus, police say

People riding a bus in Abbotsford pinned an "intoxicated, assaultive" passenger to the ground Sunday, restraining him until he could be arrested, according to police.

The Abbotsford Police Department was called to a BC Transit Bus travelling on Highway 1 near Whatcom Road at around 4 p.m.

"Upon police arrival, the suspect continued to resist, which required additional officers to assist in his arrest. In total, four passengers were assaulted during the incident. All received minor injuries which did not require transport to the hospital," says a statement from police.

David Allen Lucas, 54, was charged with assault with a weapon and three additional counts of assault. No information about the weapon was provided, and CTV News has asked police to provide more details.

Video posted online shows the apparent lead-up to the arrest. For nearly nine minutes, a man on a bus berates and swears at another passenger, swearing, yelling, and calling her a litany of sexist slurs. He repeatedly says he would hit her if she "wasn't a chick."

When another passenger calls 911, the man says, "Call the cops, what are they going to do?"

Eventually, the man leaves his seat at the front of the bus and moves to the back where he appears to punch a man before being held back by another passenger. Someone off-camera urges "everyone" to help hold the man down before the video ends.

Police are asking anyone with information who has not already spoken to them to call 604-859-5225.