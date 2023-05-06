Intersection closed after teenager hit by car: Burnaby RCMP

A teenaged pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection of Imperial Street and Patterson Avenue in Burnaby Saturday afternoon, RCMP say.

The collision occurred at approximately 1:50 p.m. The male teenager was taken to hospital, and the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The pedestrian is in critical condition, BC Emergency Health Services says.

The intersection of Imperial Street and Patterson Avenue was shut down in all directions and is still closed.

Mounties are asking the public to avoid the area and say the intersection is expected to be closed for “quite some time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.