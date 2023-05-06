Intersection closed after teenager hit by car: Burnaby RCMP
A teenaged pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection of Imperial Street and Patterson Avenue in Burnaby Saturday afternoon, RCMP say.
The collision occurred at approximately 1:50 p.m. The male teenager was taken to hospital, and the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
The pedestrian is in critical condition, BC Emergency Health Services says.
The intersection of Imperial Street and Patterson Avenue was shut down in all directions and is still closed.
Mounties are asking the public to avoid the area and say the intersection is expected to be closed for “quite some time.”
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Diana's earrings and Princess Anne's feather: Coronation moments you might have missed
King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in a historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey, rooted in 1,000 years of tradition. While the order of service for the two-hour ceremony was released in advance, even those following along closely might not have noticed these five key moments:
Alberta declares state of emergency due to 'unprecedented' start to wildfire season
Alberta's provincial government declared a state of emergency on Saturday as tens of thousands of hectares continued to burn.
A COVID legacy? When doctors say we should still be masking up
Infectious diseases specialists are hoping the practice of masking, which emerged in this country as a response to the pandemic, will continue at certain times and in certain places to help reduce the spread of not only COVID-19, but influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) as well.
Canada commemorates King Charles III's coronation with ceremony in the nation's capital
As the Commonwealth celebrates the history-making coronation of King Charles III, Canada marked the occasion with a ceremony that had a concerted focus on hope for the future, centred around key shared priorities of the Crown and Canada: the environment, service to others, and Indigenous reconciliation.
Are airplanes at risk from falling space debris like old rockets and satellites?
As the Earth's orbit continues to fill with discarded rockets and old satellites, experts say airplanes could be in danger from falling debris.
Who is Penny Mordaunt? U.K. politician first woman to present Sword of Offering to British monarch
U.K. politician Penny Mordaunt is grabbing headlines for her ceremonial role at the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, becoming the first woman to present the Sword of Offering to a British monarch.
Multiple people shot at Dallas-area outlet mall; gunman dead
A gunman stepped out of a silver sedan and began shooting people at an outlet mall in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas, on Saturday, killing an unknown number and sending hundreds of shoppers fleeing in panic in the latest gun violence to strike the country.
‘We’re just praying’: Communities brace for more flooding in B.C Interior
Communities in B.C.’s central and southern Interior are bracing for more flooding. In Parker Cove, near Vernon, residents and volunteers have been filling sandbags for days.
Health Canada recalls Emerade epinephrine auto-injectors over possible device failures
Health Canada has issued a recall for Emerade epinephrine auto-injectors due to possible device failures.
Vancouver Island
-
'The sound was deafening': Victoria man captures incredible aerial video of B.C. avalanche
A Victoria man who captured rare aerial video of an avalanche on Vancouver Island says the experience was both majestic and terrifying.
-
Historic Point Ellice House in Victoria to reopen with new operator
The B.C. government says it has found an interim operator for Point Ellice House in Victoria, saving the heritage site and museum from closure.
-
Mounties seek witnesses of alleged child assault in Parksville
A two-year-old child was allegedly assaulted by a caregiver near the intersection of Alberni Highway and Dunbar Way in Parksville on Wednesday, Oceanside RCMP say.
Calgary
-
Calgarians support local businesses, enjoy high tea to honour coronation of King Charles III
The British Royal Family crowned a new leader for the first time in nearly 70 years Saturday as Calgarians attended local events to celebrate the historic occasion with family members and friends.
-
Alberta declares state of emergency due to 'unprecedented' start to wildfire season
Alberta's provincial government declared a state of emergency on Saturday as tens of thousands of hectares continued to burn.
-
Wildfires prompt more evacuation alerts Saturday in Alberta
As of Saturday afternoon, 106 wildfires were burning in Alberta and 33 of those were classified as out of control, prompting evacuation alerts in several central and northern communities.
Edmonton
-
Alberta declares state of emergency due to 'unprecedented' start to wildfire season
Alberta's provincial government declared a state of emergency on Saturday as tens of thousands of hectares continued to burn.
-
McDavid, Draisaitl lead Oilers to 5-1 win over Knights to even playoff series 1-1
Connor McDavid scored twice, including a short-handed goal, for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-1 win Saturday over the Vegas Golden Knights to even their playoff series at a win apiece.
-
Mother, child fatally stabbed in southeast Edmonton; suspect shot by police
A mother and 11-year-old child were fatally stabbed on Friday near Crawford Plains School.
Toronto
-
'A nightmare I can't wake up from': Michigan mom calls for changes after sodium nitrite deaths tied to Canadian
A Michigan mom is speaking out after her teenage son died after consuming a product ordered online from a company tied to a Mississauga man facing charges of aiding and abetting suicide,
-
Ontario officials congratulate King Charles III on coronation day
Ontario’s highest officials offered congratulations to King Charles III on his coronation day, saying he has an “abiding curiosity and love” for Canada.
-
Leafs head south looking to climb out of 0-2 hole: 'A lot of hockey left'
The Maple Leafs are back under pressure -- and under the microscope.
Montreal
-
Early-rising Montrealers gather at NDG Legion to observe coronation of King Charles III
It was an early wake-up call for Montrealers who gathered to watch King Charles III's coronation at the Royal Canadian Legion's NDG Branch on Saturday. The Legion opened its doors at 6 a.m.
-
Montrealer records 44 cars turning illegally at intersection of deadly crash
A Montreal man says he is concerned by the number of illegal turns drivers take onto side streets to avoid traffic jams on larger streets.
-
Woman in critical condition after paddleboarding accident in Mauricie
A woman is fighting for her life after a paddleboarding accident on the Shawinigan River in Mauricie on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
'A great friend, daughter, sister, granddaughter': The memorial bench honouring Jordyn Reimer's memory
The family of a Winnipeg woman killed by an alleged drunk driver last year is honouring her memory with a new walking trail bench in Transcona.
-
'Wanted to get out and celebrate’: The King Charles coronation celebrations in Manitoba
Manitobans are sharing their optimism about the monarchy’s next chapter.
-
'A passionate, dedicated bunch': Point Douglas community cleanup tackles excess garbage
Point Douglas residents were out in force Saturday, cleaning up garbage and litter they say mostly comes from other parts of the city.
Saskatoon
-
'God Save the King': Watch the moment Charles III is crowned
In a moment decades in the making, the crowning of King Charles III took place in Westminster Abbey on Saturday during his long-awaited coronation ceremony.
-
45-year-old man charged after woman found dead: Prince Albert Police Service
Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) have charged a 45-year-old man with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead at a home in the city.
-
'It’s all about the cats': Saskatoon’s cat café celebrates one year in business
Saskatoon’s Purrfect Cup Cat Café is celebrating a year of fur-bulous business in the city’s downtown.
Regina
-
A look back at the times King Charles III visited Saskatchewan
King Charles III has made Indigenous culture a priority for each of his visits to Saskatchewan when he was the Prince of Wales.
-
'The Big Clean': North Central cleanup effort attracts huge turnout
Volunteers flocked to Regina's North Central neighbourhood as spring cleaning got well underway over the weekend.
-
Traffic stop leads to arrest and tow: Regina police
Saturday was a busy day for the Regina Police Service's (RPS) Traffic Unit, with speeding drivers leading to fines and charges.
Atlantic
-
Among Atlantic Canadians, hope for a King who is 'really involved,' reaches youth
Around the Atlantic region, provinces long known as friendly toward the monarchy held celebratory events in honour of King Charles III's coronation.
-
Nova Scotians watch historic coronation of King Charles III
Nearly 100 royal watchers and dignitaries gathered at government house in Halifax before the sunrise to watch the crowning of King Charles III.
-
Coronation ceremony held at Fredericton’s government house
Hours before the official ceremony, New Brunswick's Lieutenant Governor Brenda Murphy welcomed about 150 royal watchers into government house to watch King Charles III's coronation.
London
-
Three teens involved in Thamesford crash
Residents living along a dead-end street in Thamesford say they are worried about three teens involved in a serious crash early Saturday.
-
Signs of the season — Dundas Place reopens for salsa dancing
Salsa street parties have returned to Dundas Place.
-
King Charles III crowned in historic ceremony
King Charles III was crowned Saturday at London’s Westminster Abbey, in a lavish ceremony filled with the pomp and pageantry of a ceremony steeped in 1,000 years of tradition.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman says she watched her loved one die after being placed on 911 hold
An Ontario woman has been left reeling after she was placed on a 911 hold for several minutes while trying to resuscitate her dying loved one.
-
One person struck and killed by a train in northwestern Ont.
A 38-year-old resident of a First Nation in northwestern Ontario has died after being struck by a train.
-
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh makes a stop in Sudbury
Jagmeet Singh, the federal leader of the New Democrat Party, was in Sudbury on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Motorcyclist airlifted after Cambridge crash
One person has been airlifted after a crash that shut down a section of Hespeler Road in Cambridge.
-
Free Comic Book Day brings out fans and newcomers alike in Waterloo
Comic book fans and newcomers alike flocked to Carry-On Comics in Uptown Waterloo for Free Comic Book Day on Saturday.
-
Hundreds expected at coronation-themed events in Elora, Ont.
Royal-watchers across the Commonwealth are celebrating the coronation of King Charles III Saturday, including in Elora, Ont. where crowds gathered to mark the historic event at a local restaurant and bakery.