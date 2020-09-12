VANCOUVER -- Health officials are warning people who attended a private party at a hotel in Kelowna on Labour Day weekend that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Interior Health has added the party at Hotel Zed, located at 1627 Abbott St. in Kelowna, to its list of public exposures to the coronavirus.

The health authority says the party happened in the early hours of Sept. 7, between midnight and 3:30 a.m., in a common area and on a balcony at the hotel.

While health officials are working with the hotel to identify people who may have been exposed to COVID-19, party attendees may not have been registered guests, Interior Health says.

Health officials are asking anyone who attended the party to self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus and get tested if they begin to exhibit any.

"Contact tracing is underway and, where possible, IH is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed," the health authority said in a news release. "This potential exposure is a reminder of how important it is to keep gatherings small and to people you know as we head into the fall."