VANCOUVER -- Customers of a West Vancouver interior design company have won court judgements for thousands of dollars, but they’re doubtful they’ll ever see the money they’re owed after paying up front for services that weren’t fully delivered.

Brandon and Sandra Raines saved for years to splurge on a dream living room for their north Burnaby home so they could have a place to share special family occasions.

“Everything from artwork to furniture, a coffee table, lighting. The full room completed. Painting,” said Sandra Raines. “And she said she could provide everything.”

They chose designer Anita Curry, in part because her company, Avenue Spaces, had a knack for garnering media attention — including an advertorial for credit cards for small business — and even a segment on CTV Morning Live.

After a home visit, they entered into a contract for more than $19,000.

“I had some concerns,” said Sandra Raines. “She wanted us to pay for everything up front.”

“At the end of the day, we waited ten years to do the front living room, saved our money,” added Brandon Raines. “I was happy because my wife was going to get the living room she always wanted.”

But that’s not exactly what happened -- the family didn’t get all the furniture they ordered, never mind the artwork, wall sconces, and lighting.

“Ultimately she told us that the company wasn’t in any financial position to do any exchanges or refunds,” said Sandra Raines. “And at that point, I’d only received four pieces of furniture.”

CTV News reached Anita Curry in Burlington, Ontario where she now lives.

“Money doesn’t grow on trees. It has to come from somewhere,” she said. “And you know we tried to keep the business alive but it failed.”

The Raines eventually took Curry and her company to small claims court – and soon discovered they were not the only unhappy clients.

A search of the BC Court Registry shows several judgements against Curry personally, and also Avenue Spaces.

Vicki Kwong paid $13,000 upfront for design services and furniture for her East Van condo.

“I checked out the website. It looked legit,” she said.

Curry signed an affidavit, and submitted it to the court in response to the Raines’ suit against her, claiming Avenue Spaces became insolvent in February of 2018.

But several weeks after that, Avenue Spaces entered into the contract with Kwong, who eventually filed her own small claims suit and was awarded more than $5,000.

“Getting your money back is the difficult part,” said Kwong. “But I went into this knowing that I probably won’t get my money back but at least maybe I can help stop this from happening.”

The Raines family was awarded $13,000 in small claims court.

CTV News asked Anita Curry if any of the people with judgements against her can ever expect to see the money.

“I can’t comment on that,” she said.

Curry went on to say that she no longer offers furniture and design services.