VANCOUVER -- A special prosecutor appointed to look into criminal allegations around political fundraising in B.C. has wrapped up his report and concluded there is insufficient evidence to lay charges.

David Butcher was appointed in 2017 to advise the RCMP on claims made by whistleblowers and in media reports of indirect political contributions and other potential contraventions of the Elections Act.

The BC Prosecution Service said Monday the RCMP delivered a report concluding there is no substantial likelihood of a conviction of any of the violations they examined.

The report says that where violations have occurred, the Mounties determined it's not in the public interest to pursue a prosecution because the cost of doing so would be disproportionate to the value of the donations under investigation.