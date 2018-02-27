

CTV Vancouver





Instant Pot's cookers are among the hottest kitchen appliances on the market, but it appears some of the popular appliances are getting too hot for their own good.

The Ottawa-based company has put out a warning to customers that some of its popular cookers have reportedly started overheating and melting.

"We have received a small number of reports of the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker overheating, resulting in localized melting damage to the underside of the product," Instant Pot said on Facebook.

The company said it believes the issue only affects products with one of the following four-digit batchcodes, which can be found on a silver label on the bottom of the cookers: 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 or 1746.

Anyone who finds one of those codes on their Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker is urged to stop using it immediately.

Instant Pot, which sells several different models of its popular cooker, said it's working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, and will be providing more information on how to receive a replacement cooker in the coming weeks.

Customers can also contact the company at 1-800-828-7280.