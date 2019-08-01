Insta-famous bulldog to ride in hot air balloon over downtown Vancouver
Mr. Bentley is seen in this photo from his Instagram account.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 1:17PM PDT
A cucumber-eating bulldog with more than 300,000 Instagram followers is going to fly in a hot air balloon over downtown Vancouver this Friday.
Yes, you read that correctly.
Mister Bentley, who can be seen on social media flying in helicopters and crushing the #cucumberchallenge, will be in the Hendrick's Gin 65-foot hot air balloon.
Hendricks' Gin is infused with cucumbers and roses and everything at Friday's event is expected to follow that theme.
According to a statement from the company, the A.W.E.V.A.N.A.I.R. (Amazing, Whimsical, Enchanting, Voyaging, Astounding, Nocturnal, Ascending, Interstellar, Roamer) will be decorated with cucumbers and roses and will "whisk winners 44 1/4 cucumbers high into the Vancouver Sky."
The event—which will take place Friday at 5 p.m. in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery—will also feature a C.O.R.G.A.N (Cucumber Organ of Remarkably Glorious Auditory Nirvana) made of real, whole cucumbers used to generate sound instead of traditional keys.