

The Canadian Press





An inquest is getting under way Monday into the death of an Indigenous woman who was found dead in a Surrey park two years ago.

The family of Deanna Desjarlais is hoping the inquest results in police taking cases of missing Indigenous women more seriously.

The 27-year-old woman moved to B.C. from Saskatchewan in 2015 and her decomposed body was found a month after she disappeared in 2016 -- although it wasn't identified for months.

A spokesperson says the family believes foul play may have been involved although a cause of death could not be determined.