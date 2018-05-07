Inquest underway into death of Indigenous woman found in Surrey park
Deanna Desjarlais was found in Surrey's Hawthorne Park. (Google Street View)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 7, 2018 12:44PM PDT
An inquest is getting under way Monday into the death of an Indigenous woman who was found dead in a Surrey park two years ago.
The family of Deanna Desjarlais is hoping the inquest results in police taking cases of missing Indigenous women more seriously.
The 27-year-old woman moved to B.C. from Saskatchewan in 2015 and her decomposed body was found a month after she disappeared in 2016 -- although it wasn't identified for months.
A spokesperson says the family believes foul play may have been involved although a cause of death could not be determined.