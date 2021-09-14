Inquest to begin soon into police shooting at B.C. cabin of subject of 4-day manhunt

Peter de Groot was shot to death by police in October 2014, and his family still has questions about how the situation unfolded. Peter de Groot was shot to death by police in October 2014, and his family still has questions about how the situation unfolded.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener