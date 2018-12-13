

Inmates prescribed methadone while in custody should be monitored for a longer period of time, the jury in a coroner's inquest recommended.

The inquest into the death of David Singh Tucker, a 28-year-old man accused of a disturbing sexual assault that occurred at the University of British Columbia, died in 2016 while behind bars.

Tucker was facing charges of sexual assault, unlawful confinement, robbery and disguising his face with the intent to commit a crime in connection with the assault reported on campus the same year he died.

His body was found in the Surrey Pretrial Services Centre a few days after he'd told his aunt he planned to intentionally overdose on methadone he'd hoarded while in custody.

Among the recommendations made following the inquest, which finished Thursday, was that inmates given the opioid used to treat addiction should be monitored for 30 minutes instead of 20.

During the inquest, the jury heard testimony from staff about how some inmates pretend to drink their methadone, but use gauze in their mouth to soak it up. The hoarded methadone is often sold to others.

The verdict also suggested specific, detailed information regarding clients considered a high risk for suicide be documented in logs, reviewed and updated every shift.

During the inquest, Tucker's aunt testified that she'd pleaded with officials to keep a close eye on him, but a guard said Tucker was not on suicide watch on the day he died.

Another issue brought up during the inquest was that the window and surveillance camera lens in Tucker's cell were scratched, making it difficult to see inside.

As a result, the jury also recommended the Corrections Branch ensure officers have the ability to control lighting in segregation cells where suicidal inmates are held, and that a log be kept of any unusual behaviours.

In the design of future segregation units, Corrections should look at ways of installing lights, cameras and sprinklers so that they can't be damaged by inmates.

The purpose of a coroner's inquest is not to make legal findings of responsibility, but to examine the facts and make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.