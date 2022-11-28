Inquest into Indigenous B.C. teen's death in group home set to begin

A coroner's inquest into the case of Traevon Desjarlais-Chalifoux – an Indigenous teen who was found dead in a B.C. group home in 2020 – is set to begin Monday.

In September of 2020, Desjarlais-Chalifoux was reported missing from the facility in Abbotsford. For days later he was found dead in the closet of his bedroom.

An inquest into the teen's death was not mandatory, however one was ordered by the BC Coroners Service earlier this year because "there is reason to believe that the public has an interest in being informed of the circumstances.”

While an inquest can not make findings of fault, it has three main functions, according to the province: to determine the facts surrounding the death; to make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths in the future; and "to ensure public confidence that the circumstances surrounding the death of an individual will not be overlooked, concealed or ignored."

A cause of death for the Cree youth has not been released, but major crime detectives with Abbotsford police said at the time that no criminality was involved.

The group home where the 17-year-old was found dead was being operated by an organization under contract to Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society. The teen's aunt said shortly after his death that the family trusted the government and the delegated Aboriginal agency to take care of him.

Proceedings will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the coroner's court in Burnaby and will also be live streamed.