Innovate the way you Live by calling Innova Home
Innova by Cascadia Green Development is a one-of-a-kind community that will connect two of North Vancouver’s trendiest neighbourhoods.
These residences will be central to both Lower Lonsdale and Moodyville, and will be walking distance to the Lonsdale Quay Market.
Nature lovers will be delighted with quick access to local ski hills, city parks, mountain trails and nature preserves.
The residences will boast state-of-the-art technologies, upscale finishes and curated amenities.
Owners will love having their friends over to enjoy the outdoor kitchen and grill, plus views from the rooftop terrace.
A central part of the Innova experience is the neighbourhood hub called the BLOK.
This open-air streetscape will feature restaurants, bistros, fitness facilities, boutiques and more.
Many in Metro Vancouver face the challenge of saving for a down payment, but Innova has some exciting options available.
Cascadia Green Development in collaboration with Community Savings Credit Union have partnered on a unique rent-to-own program.
It is the first of its kind rent-to-own development in Canada, which will benefit those looking to own who may not otherwise qualify.
Nine of the homes will be part of an affordable home ownership program, which demonstrates the developer’s commitment to bring the dream of homeownership to young families and community members.
Those interested in learning more about Innova can register to attend the Grand Opening of Innova on Saturday, March 19.
The event will be held at 219 Lonsdale Ave.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What to know about Canada's travel rules as of April 1
Federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1. However, other travel rules, such as being fully vaccinated to board federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation, still apply.
'The time has finally come': Feds axing pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travellers
Declaring Canada in a 'transition phase' in the COVID-19 pandemic, federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1.
Survivors emerge from rubble of Mariupol theatre bombed by Russia
People sheltering in a theatre in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol are emerging from the building after it was bombed, the former head of the Donetsk region said Thursday.
Ukrainians fleeing to Canada temporarily can stay for three years
Ukrainians looking to come to Canada temporarily to escape the Russian attacks will be able to stay for three years, the government has announced. Through the 'Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel' program opening on Thursday, those who come will be able to stay longer than the previously announced two years.
Report urges more re-investigations into deaths of Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont.
The chair of Thunder Bay's police board has apologized to families following the completion of a report that re-examined the deaths of multiple Indigenous people and recommended investigations into more than a dozen other cases.
'We can't do that instantly': Economist on Canada's capacity to fill wheat, oil gaps left by Russia-Ukraine conflict
As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing conflict has left resource gaps for commodities such as wheat and oil — but it’s not straightforward for Canada to fill those gaps immediately, according to Deputy Chief Economist at Scotiabank, Brett House.
'We cannot remain indifferent': Russian star ballerina quits Bolshoi Ballet
One of the stars of Moscow's Bolshoi Ballet, Olga Smirnova, has quit the company over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and will instead dance for the Dutch National Ballet in Amsterdam.
Cruise ship runs aground during Caribbean voyage
Just as passengers were feeling safe to get back on the water, a new problem has struck the cruise industry -- in this case, literally, with a 164,000-ton ship running aground in the Dominican Republic.
BBC apologizes to Princess Diana aide over interview deceit
The BBC said Thursday that it has apologized and paid a 'substantial' sum to Princess Diana's private secretary over subterfuge used to get an explosive television interview with the late royal.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 4 arrested, vehicles seized in Victoria drug investigation
Four people have been arrested in Victoria following a month-long joint drug investigation by Victoria police and the West Shore RCMP.
-
Fire at Nanaimo rec centre under investigation
No injuries were reported after a fire broke out Thursday at a recreation centre in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
2 arrested after home invasion in North Qualicum, B.C.
A man and woman from Nanaimo, B.C., have been arrested following an alleged home invasion in North Qualicum on central Vancouver Island.
Calgary
-
'The most excitement in years': Calgary bars gear up for restriction-free St. Patrick’s Day
Thursday marks the first time in three years that Calgary bars and restaurants are able host St. Patrick's Day festivities without any public health restrictions.
-
Witness worried about giving evidence against men accused of killing Calgary chef
A witness says she was worried about providing evidence against two men accused of killing a popular Calgary chef.
-
Calgary city councillor apologizes to BIPOC communities over BLM-freedom rally comparison
Ward 2 Coun. Jennifer Wyness has issued an apology for equating the Black Lives Matter movement with the freedom rallies.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton pleads with Alberta for World Cup funds as Vancouver announces renewed bid
The mayor of Edmonton is continuing to push the provincial government to support the city's 2026 World Cup bid as his counterpart in Vancouver announced up to $5 million toward that city's efforts.
-
'Death trap': Front-line workers warn of drug overdoses rising on and off the streets
A father's hope turned to pain in less than 24 hours after his son entered a residential drug treatment facility and fatally overdosed.
-
Woman missing in Edmonton last seen early January: police
Edmonton police are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman who was last seen two months ago.
Toronto
-
Two Ontario students critically injured in deadly Texas crash stable, 'making steady progress' in hospital: official
Officials at a New Mexico university say that two Ontario students who were critically injured in a fiery car crash in Texas that left nine others dead are in stable condition and recovering in hospital.
-
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario: modelling
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
-
At least 5 people allegedly scammed by man they met online, police urge victims to come forward
Toronto police are searching for more victims after at least five people were allegedly scammed out of thousands of dollars by a man they met through social media chat groups and online dating platforms.
Montreal
-
WHO pauses approval of Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine due to tobacco industry ties
A World Health Organization official said a COVID-19 vaccine developed by a Quebec pharmaceutical firm will 'very likely' not be approved for emergency use due to the company's links to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
-
Case of ex-space agency engineer facing breach of trust charge put off until April
A former Canadian Space Agency engineer's breach of trust case was put off until mid-April during a brief hearing today at a courthouse south of Montreal.
-
Habs GM meets the media to discuss trades, Price, Weber
Five days before the trade deadline, and hours after trading a key piece of the team's defensive core, Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes met the media to talk upcoming trades, as well as Carey Price and Shea Weber.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier facing criticism after ignoring question about woman's death, bringing up son's hockey game
Manitoba’s premier is facing criticism after she ignored a question about a woman’s death and instead brought up her son’s hockey game.
-
'I have lost who I was': Winnipegger struggling with long-COVID says more support is needed
A Winnipegger struggling with long-COVID says more understanding and support for the condition is needed.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba Thursday
Manitoba is reporting two new deaths related COVID-19 on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Crown applies to reopen case in Saskatoon murder trial, armed with new evidence
A new piece of evidence in a Saskatoon murder trial is causing the Crown to reopen its case.
-
Saskatoon's Ukrainian community echoes pleas from Ukraine's president for no-fly zone
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s personal and powerful addresses to Canadian Parliament and U.S. Congress over the last two days are hitting close to home for Saskatoon’s Ukrainian community.
-
Saskatoon woman, 24, remembered for her 'spirit' after being found dead at Prince Albert snow dump
A Saskatoon woman is being remembered as a "warm person with a spirit, a heart, and a voice that was valuable to many people” by her family.
Regina
-
'Fans have waited a long time': Countdown to 2022 Grey Cup Festival underway
The countdown to Grey Cup week in Regina is officially on after CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie joined MLA and former Saskatchewan Roughriders great Gene Makowsky and Mayor Sandra Masters at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday to announce upcoming events.
-
Chris Lane named new Economic Development Regina President & CEO
Economic Development Regina (EDR) has named Chris Lane its new President and CEO.
-
Canadian Pacific Railway issues 72-hour lockout notice on Teamsters Canada
CP Rail said in a release Wednesday that it has issued 72-hour notice to the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference of its plan to lock out employees on Sunday if the union and the company are unable to come to a negotiated settlement or agree to binding arbitration.
Atlantic
-
Group of doctors at Halifax children's hospital strongly recommends masking in schools to continue
As Nova Scotia prepares to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week, a group of doctors at a children's hospital in Halifax is strongly recommending students continue to wear masks in schools until the middle of April.
-
P.E.I. loosens more COVID-19 restrictions Thursday as it enters Step 2 of opening plan
Health officials on Prince Edward Island have eased some of the province's COVID-19 restrictions Thursday.
-
What to know about Canada's travel rules as of April 1
Federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1. However, other travel rules, such as being fully vaccinated to board federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation, still apply.
London
-
LHSC reporting slight decrease in COVID patients Thursday
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting a slight decrease in the number of inpatients being treated for COVID-19 Thursday.
-
Londoners ready for St. Patrick's Day fun following COVID restrictions
So far, so good. Following two years of muted and restricted St. Patrick's Day festivities in London because of COVID, the tone is celebratory, not rowdy, as of early Thursday afternoon.
-
Health unit to require its visitors wear medical masks beyond March 21
Even though the province is dropping most of its mask mandates next week, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) will continue to ask its clients and visitors to continuing wearing one.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario releases critical minerals strategy; looks to position itself as global leader
All eyes in Ontario's mining world were on a mine north of Thunder Bay on Thursday afternoon as Premier Doug Ford released the province's first-ever 'Critical Minerals Strategy.'
-
Do Ontario drivers still need to renew their licence plates?
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 11 west of Cochrane
A fatal crash involving two commercial vehicles has closed Highway 11 from Smooth Rock Falls to Highway 655 Thursday morning, police say.
Kitchener
-
Police close streets as St. Patrick's Day crowd in Waterloo grows
After two years of subdued celebrations, students are partying along Marshall Street as Ezra Avenue is heavily fenced off. Around 1 p.m., Marshall Street was also closed at Regina Street as the crowd continued to swell.
-
Teen girl dies in Waterloo stabbing; 18-year-old arrested for first-degree murder
Police say the victim of a reported stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday morning has died of her injuries.
-
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario: modelling
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.