Innovate the way you Live by calling Innova Home

VANCOUVER -

Innova by Cascadia Green Development is a one-of-a-kind community that will connect two of North Vancouver’s trendiest neighbourhoods.

These residences will be central to both Lower Lonsdale and Moodyville, and will be walking distance to the Lonsdale Quay Market.

Nature lovers will be delighted with quick access to local ski hills, city parks, mountain trails and nature preserves.

The residences will boast state-of-the-art technologies, upscale finishes and curated amenities.

Owners will love having their friends over to enjoy the outdoor kitchen and grill, plus views from the rooftop terrace.

A central part of the Innova experience is the neighbourhood hub called the BLOK.

This open-air streetscape will feature restaurants, bistros, fitness facilities, boutiques and more.

Many in Metro Vancouver face the challenge of saving for a down payment, but Innova has some exciting options available.

Cascadia Green Development in collaboration with Community Savings Credit Union have partnered on a unique rent-to-own program.

It is the first of its kind rent-to-own development in Canada, which will benefit those looking to own who may not otherwise qualify.

Nine of the homes will be part of an affordable home ownership program, which demonstrates the developer’s commitment to bring the dream of homeownership to young families and community members.

Those interested in learning more about Innova can register to attend the Grand Opening of Innova on Saturday, March 19.

The event will be held at 219 Lonsdale Ave.