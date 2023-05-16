Injuries suffered by 13-year-old B.C. murder victim detailed by pathologist

Warning: This story contains graphic details some readers may find upsetting.

The forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on a 13-year-old girl found dead in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017 continued his testimony in the first-degree murder trial of Ibrahim Ali on Tuesday.

Dr. Jason Morin told the jury Monday he saw tears, lacerations and contusions on the victim’s genitalia, and found sperm inside her body.

Morin was asked if he had determined a cause of death during the autopsy. He said the victim died of strangulation, adding “there had been some sort of compression on the neck.”

Tuesday he told the court he didn’t actually find any finger marks on the girl’s neck.

Crown prosecutor Isobelle Keeley asked Morin if that was unusual, he said it is, but that it still happens.

“Certainly strangulations whether manual or ligature strangulations, can occur without there being any external evidence of injury,” Morin said.

Morin previously testified he found several small hemorrhages on the skin of the face, as well as underneath the chin and in the eyes.

Tuesday he said those are often caused by pressure to the neck, and that it’s "not something that can be done accidentally. It needs to be relatively consistent, strong, external compression."

Crown’s theory is that Ali dragged the girl off a walking trail into the woods and strangled her during a sexual assault. Crown told the jury it will introduce DNA evidence linking Ali to the crime.

Morin says the victim, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban, also sustained “blunt force” scalp and head injuries before she died.

“They could have happened immediately before death or up to several hours before death,” Dr. Jason Morin said.

He says he also identified abrasions to her arms and legs.

Morin is expected to return to the stand Wednesday, when Crown will finish it’s questioning, before the defence will begin cross-examination.

Ali has pleaded not-guilty to the first-degree murder charge.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Shannon Paterson