

CTV Vancouver





A woman had to be rescued this weekend after getting injured while hiking on a North Shore trail.

North Vancouver District firefighters were called to Dog Mountain in the Mount Seymour area when the woman in her 60s injured her ankle.

The fire department used the incident as a reminder to others that even though the sun is out, it's cold in the mountains. Those heading uphill should be prepared for slippery conditions and chilly temperatures.

Weather can change quickly in the mountains, and hikers are advised to turn back if conditions deteriorate. They should not travel alone, and should stick to designated trails.