VANCOUVER -- A business owner who was injured in a 2019 crash will have to repay about $9,600 in accident benefits after he was caught misleading ICBC about whether he had returned to work.

Kelowna resident Jacob Polzin took the public insurer to small claims court hoping to prove he was entitled to keep the medical and wage loss benefits, and to receive a further $2,300 – but was instead found to have forfeited his right to any insurance money at all.

That's because he made "wilfully false" statements to an ICBC employee over email, according to the Civil Resolution Tribunal's decision, which was recently posted online.

Polzin was injured back in November 2019, and filed for benefits the following month. At the time, he was working as an employee of his own moving company, Precisely Right Moving and Storage Ltd.

He was eventually given a total of $9,595 in medical and wage loss benefits.

At the end of May 2020, ICBC emailed Polzin to ask several questions related to his employment, including whether had worked in any capacity since the crash and whether he had "worked, volunteered, gone to school or provided assistance to any employer." He answered no.

But ICBC had hired a private investigator who recorded the business owner helping with a move weeks earlier, according to the decision.

"Mr. Polzin drove to a residence with two people, who I find were Precisely Right's employees because they were all in a Precisely Right moving truck," tribunal member Eric Regehr wrote. "Mr. Polzin then helped the two employees unload a shipping container into the residence."

The video captured the owner moving boxes and garbage bags, loading dollies with small furniture, helping an employee load a dolly with one large piece of furniture, and moving loaded dollies from the container into the home, Regehr said.

When ICBC told Polzin he was being denied coverage because of the May move months later, he said he had no recollection of taking part.

He told the tribunal his response to ICBC's questions just weeks after the job were truthful because he was only referring to the "physical labour part" of his work, and that non-physical duties were beyond the scope of his insurance claim.

Regehr found that argument "unpersuasive," both because ICBC's questions were clearly broader in scope and because the video showed Polzin performing physical labour.

The tribunal member noted that Polzin's involvement at the company was relevant because he was receiving benefits under Sec. 80 of the Insurance Vehicle Regulation, which only applies to policyholders who are "totally disabled" from working.

And under B.C.'s insurance laws, making intentionally false claims to ICBC can result in a total forfeiture of benefits.

"It may be that Mr. Polzin’s injuries forced him to work with difficulty or pain, modify his work duties, or work part-time," Regehr wrote. "This does not change the fact that his answers to ICBC’s questions were wilfully false."

The tribunal rejected the business owner's request for an order allowing him to keep his benefits, and to receive additional money from ICBC. Polzin was instead ordered to pay the insurer an extra $25 in tribunal fees.