Injured B.C. man says he was attacked by turkeys, rooster

A B.C. man who suffered multiple broken bones and cuts told RCMP he was attacked by turkeys and a rooster.

Police said they were called to do a wellness check late last month on a man living in Celista, a small town about 90 kilometres northeast of Kamloops.

"Police attended and located a male who was suffering from surprising injuries," Sgt. Barry Kennedy of the Chase RCMP detachment told CTV News in a statement.

"He explained to police that several days earlier, he was attacked by a rooster and turkeys."

The man had two broken hips, a broken finger and several lacerations, but he'd already received medical attention and didn't need the RCMP's help, authorities said.