Injured B.C. kitten recovering after being found on the side of the road: BC SPCA
A six-month-old kitten named Fergus is recovering from surgery after he was found at the side of a road in Abbotsford, according to the BC SPCA.
Three good Samaritans spotted the injured tabby and ensured he got the care he needed, the organization recounted in a news release last week.
“The first person who saw Fergus and stopped to care for him called us describing his injuries, so we immediately booked an appointment with a vet,” said Sarah Ringer-Vennard, manager of the charity’s Abbotsford shelter.
“A couple also stopped to help and offered to rush Fergus to the vet,” she continued, adding it was a “happy accident” the pair came across Fergus, because they don’t normally take that route.
The kitten was found with a fractured femur, and all the skin and fur had somehow been removed from his tail.
“The cause of the injuries is unknown,” said Ringer-Vennard. “But the vet thinks they may be the result of Fergus hiding or keeping warm in a car engine and coming into contact with the fan belt while the engine was running.”
The BC SPCA reminded people to tap the hood of their vehicles or honk the horn before starting their cars during the winter months to give cats or other animals time to get out.
Fergus underwent surgery to pin his femur, and his tail was unfortunately amputated, the organization said.
“Fergus is the sweetest little guy,” Ringer-Vennard said. “He loves food, and pets, and any attention he can get. Despite all the pain he was in when he arrived, he immediately snuggled up the vet clinic staff. He steals the hearts of everyone who meets him.”
The kitty is now recovering with a foster. And he may have already found a forever home, as the BC SPCA told CTV News he has an adoption pending.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry: study
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry, according to a new study.
'Like we were in a Hallmark movie': 4 strangers drive to Winnipeg together after their flight was cancelled due to fog
After their flight to Winnipeg was cancelled due to intense fog, four strangers banded together to forge their way home in time for Christmas, not by plane, but by rental car.
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
4 young children and their mother were killed in their French home. The father is in custody
Four children between nine months and 10 years old and their mother were killed in their apartment east of Paris, in what the local prosecutor called an exceptionally violent crime. Authorities said the children's father was arrested Tuesday and is the primary suspect.
Gaza used to be 'dressed like a bride' during Christmas, Vancouver resident recalls
“It didn't matter if you are Christian or Muslim,” Omar Mansour said. “Everyone in Gaza celebrates Christmas.”
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of 'One Life to Live' and 'Call of Duty' dies at 56
Kamar de los Reyes, a television, movie and voice actor best known for playing a gang member-turned-cop in the soap "One Life to Live" and a villain in the video game "Call of Duty: Black Ops II," has died in Los Angeles at 56, the family announced.
Search continues for young girl who fell into Quebec river
Quebec provincial police are resuming a search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river in a region north of Quebec City on Friday.
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move toward expanding ground offensive
Israeli forces bombarded Palestinian refugee camps in central Gaza on Tuesday, residents said, in apparent preparation to expand their ground offensive into a third section of the besieged territory.
56 French stars defend actor Gerard Depardieu despite sexual misconduct allegations
More than 50 French performers, writers and producers published an essay Tuesday defending film star and national icon Gerard Depardieu amid growing scrutiny of his behavior toward women during his five-decade career. Advocates for sexual abuse victims expressed dismay at the outpouring of support.
Vancouver Island
-
Multiple ferry sailings cancelled as windstorm batters B.C.'s South Coast
Strong winds forced the cancellation of several ferry sailings on Christmas Day, upending many passengers' holiday travel plans.
-
'Cup of vomit' tossed at officer during busy Christmas Eve for Victoria police, chief says
A suspect threw a "cup of vomit" at a Victoria police officer during a busy Christmas Eve for law enforcement, according to the city's police chief.
-
King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection
King Charles III reflected his coronation theme of public service Monday in a Christmas message that he connected to the health of the planet and wars that are raging.
Calgary
-
'See Me, Not My Illness': Schizophrenia Society of Alberta fundraising campaign aims to keep crucial programs alive
The Schizophrenia Society of Alberta (SSA) is making a final push for donations in its annual fundraising campaign to keep crucial programs alive for those in need.
-
Here's how to shop safely on Boxing Day according to Calgary police
As Calgarians get set to hit the stores to try and snag Boxing Day deals, the Calgary Police Service is sharing some tips on how to stay safe and prevent crime while making purchases.
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
Edmonton
-
'See Me, Not My Illness': Schizophrenia Society of Alberta fundraising campaign aims to keep crucial programs alive
The Schizophrenia Society of Alberta (SSA) is making a final push for donations in its annual fundraising campaign to keep crucial programs alive for those in need.
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
-
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry: study
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry, according to a new study.
Toronto
-
Biker critically injured by man allegedly throwing objects at random people in Toronto’s west end
A male has been critically injured after being struck by an unknown object while riding his bike in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday morning, say police.
-
Police investigating after gunshots fired 2 days in a row in Scarborough neighbourhood
Toronto police say they’re “actively investigating” after gunshots were fired two days in a row in a southeast Scarborough neighbourhood.
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
Montreal
-
-
Negotiations resume Tuesday between Quebec and public sector unions
After a break of just over 24 hours for Christmas, negotiations are set to resume on Tuesday between Quebec City and the various public sector unions that have yet to reach a deal.
-
13-year-old driving off-road vehicle killed in Quebec's Eastern Townships
A 13-year-old boy driving an off-road vehicle died Sunday evening following a collision in Coaticook, a town in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
Winnipeg
-
'Like we were in a Hallmark movie': 4 strangers drive to Winnipeg together after their flight was cancelled due to fog
After their flight to Winnipeg was cancelled due to intense fog, four strangers banded together to forge their way home in time for Christmas, not by plane, but by rental car.
-
Manitoba to join other provinces in excise tax on vape products
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is preparing to join other provinces and increase the tax on vaping products next year as a way to discourage their use, especially among young people.
-
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of 'One Life to Live' and 'Call of Duty' dies at 56
Kamar de los Reyes, a television, movie and voice actor best known for playing a gang member-turned-cop in the soap "One Life to Live" and a villain in the video game "Call of Duty: Black Ops II," has died in Los Angeles at 56, the family announced.
Saskatoon
-
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry: study
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry, according to a new study.
-
'Its beautiful': Saskatoon residents enjoy the outdoors for mild Christmas Eve
With a light skiff of snow – it may not be a totally brown Christmas in Saskatoon. It’s only -2 and the warm weather is drawing people outside to celebrate the season.
-
'Like we were in a Hallmark movie': 4 strangers drive to Winnipeg together after their flight was cancelled due to fog
After their flight to Winnipeg was cancelled due to intense fog, four strangers banded together to forge their way home in time for Christmas, not by plane, but by rental car.
Regina
-
13-year-old arrested following break-in at condo construction site, Regina police say
A police operation on Christmas Eve that involved multiple units concluded after a 13-year-old boy was taken into custody.
-
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry: study
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry, according to a new study.
-
Sask. sheepdogs make feature film debut in Hallmark movie
Hallmark movies are a holiday tradition for many – and one of the latest features some canine talent from right here in Saskatchewan.
Atlantic
-
Home, vehicle damaged by gunfire in North Preston on Christmas Day
A home and car in North Preston, N.S. were damaged by gunfire early Christmas Day.
-
Ukrainian watchmaker fixes Newfoundland clock tower that hasn't told time in decades
In an improbable confluence of geopolitical strife, childhood wonder and salty air, a Ukrainian watchmaker has repaired a 118-year-old town clock in eastern Newfoundland that hadn't told time in decades.
-
Woman pregnant in each of her two uteruses gives birth to twins
An Alabama woman with the rare condition of two uteruses, and who became pregnant in each uterus earlier this year, gave birth to twins last week a day apart.
London
-
Boxing Day shoppers watching their spending in London, Ont.
Boxing Day shoppers were up early in London, Ont. on Tuesday.
-
Seasonal property owners encouraged to have someone check their properties
Provincial police officers are encouraging seasonal property owners to have someone check their property daily during the "off season" to ensure everything is secure after three recent break-ins.
-
Vehicle owner allegedly assaulted by theft suspect
A 50-year-old suspect was arrested after allegedly assaulting the owner of a vehicle in Dresden.
Northern Ontario
-
Foggy conditions continue for third day throughout Ontario
Drivers in Ontario could experience “near-zero-visibility” for a third day as fog continues to blanket several parts of the province.
-
No injuries after explosion damages three Greater Sudbury homes
Officials are investigating after an explosion caused a residential fire in Hanmer recently, damaging three homes.
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
Kitchener
-
-
Dozens left stranded in Breslau following rescheduled flight to Mexico
Four friends from Toronto are dealing with Christmas chaos after their flight to Mexico was rescheduled last minute.
-
One dead after early-morning Brant County crash
One person has died after an early-morning crash in Brant County, east of Paris.