

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





Health Canada is cautioning the public that infrared saunas aren't actually proven to treat autism, diabetes or any other serious medical conditions, despite misleading claims coming from certain spas and vendors.

In Vancouver, it's easy to find businesses touting infrared saunas as a treatment for everything from heart disease to arthritis. But Health Canada said those kinds of claims could put people at risk if patients decide to opt for saunas over the help of licensed medical professionals.

"Patients who have relied on these types of machines for medical treatment should contact their healthcare provider for appropriate follow-up and testing," the federal agency said in a public safety update this week.

Infrared saunas aren't authorized in Canada for any medical conditions, or even for weight loss or anti-aging treatments.

"Health Canada is not aware of any clinical evidence that proves infrared saunas can be used to treat any medical condition," the agency said.

Health Canada knows some businesses are promoting infrared saunas as a medical treatment, and said it will be reminding them that it's illegal to do so.

The agency warned it could take "compliance and enforcement actions" against companies if they refuse to stop promoting the saunas that way.

Anyone who sees infrared saunas being advertised as cures or treatments can report it using the Health Canada website.