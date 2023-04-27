Infertility Awareness Week: The stigma and misinformation surrounding reproductive health

Many of those living with infertility issues suffer in silence due to overwhelming stigma.

It’s largely caused by misinformation and insensitive language, some of which are circulating in British Columbia’s own resources.

Melissa Mancin spent years trying to get pregnant after being diagnosed with unexplained infertility.

British Columbia does not cover the cost of treatments, so she turned to the private system for care.

While researching her options, she came across a lot of negative comments on news articles.

“‘I'm not paying for your science experiment’ was one of the comments," said Mancin, while holding her four-month-old son.

"So, that's rough because we wouldn't be here unless we had science.”

She considers herself lucky to have had success after one round of IVF, but her battle isn’t over.

Mancin still has five frozen embryos in storage and while she wants a second baby, the stigma surrounding her condition is sometimes too much to bear.

“It brings a lot of shame. You know, the one thing you're supposed to be able to do as a woman you can't do,” said Mancin.

AN INSENSITIVE CHOICE OF WORDS

The stigma is even amplified on provincial resources, which are supposed to help people.

"Infertility treatment has great potential for squandering some of your most precious resources—money, time, and peace of mind,” reads an article posted to HealthLinkBC.

Opposition leader Kevin Falcon, who is now campaigning to make one round of IVF free to British Columbians, said he was shocked that was on a government website.

“I reject that kind of language. I think this is something where government can help and should help families in need,” said Falcon. “I don't know how they could possibly talk about squandering resources, when it actually can help, in many cases, produce one of the most wonderful resources families could ever hope for, which is children."

Health Minister Adrian Dix says public funding for treatment is not off the table.

“It’s important to many people who want to have children and want to go through that process. So it's an issue. I don't reject it out of hand, we don't have it yet. But that doesn't mean we're not looking at it,” said Dix.

Fertility coach Laura Spencer took issue with that statement.

“He said, ‘If you want this, if you want to go through this process.’ Nobody wants to go through this process. It’s a last resort, but it's the treatment for a lot of us if you want to have a baby with your own genetic material, and everybody has a right to that,” said Spencer.

Spencer became a coach after she noticed holes in B.C.’s reproductive care system while going through her own treatments.

She and Mancin are both part of an online community of women who act as a support system for each other.

Frustration about the stigma from strangers weighing in on their situations is something that comes up often.

“The amount of people saying, you know, 'Maybe there's a reason why you can't get pregnant', 'You don't deserve to be a mother', or 'There's enough people in the world already, just adopt,'” said Mancin.

However, adoption is also not a guarantee.

ADOPTING A BABY

“Adoption isn't for anybody, which is why we do have them go through a home study process,” said Linette Sandor, an in-house social worker at the Adoption Centre of British Columbia.

There are no fees to adopt from the ministry’s foster system, but it’s comprised of kids of all ages.

That may not be a good fit for couples who are already exhausted physically, emotionally, and financially.

“When they've been struggling with infertility, they've been trying to get pregnant, their dream is to have a newborn baby,” explained Sandor.

Going the private route can cost tens of thousands of dollars as well, and you may never be picked to be a parent.

“They are coming to adoption with that grief of that biological child and what that looked like,” said Sandor.

Giving up the idea of what they wanted their lives to look like may take some time.

“When they bring that child home, and especially when the child doesn't look like them. It's a reminder, again, that this baby came to them through adoption, and not biologically,” Sandor told CTV News.

She says the majority of families that come through the centre’s domestic newborn program have experienced infertility.

Another concern many adoptive parents have is the child’s well being.

“People who are wanting to adopt have no control, prenatally, over what's happening with that baby. So there's a lot of different risk factors, different lifestyles, for some of our birth parents. Not all of our birth parents have a healthy lifestyle,” said Sandor.

However, there are countless success stories and Sandor says it gives people hope of getting the family they always dreamed of.

Both Mancin and Spencer are still considering adoption.

“For anybody who hasn't experienced infertility, please don't provide unsolicited advice," said Spencer. "They just need support. We just need support."

But without financial support from the province, both mothers say the best thing we can do as a society, for now, is be empathetic.

This is the final story in a four part series.

