Infertility Awareness Week: B.C. mom calls for better support for couples struggling to have a child
It’s National Infertility Awareness week, a medical condition that impacts one in six adults in Canada.
However, in British Columbia there are very few resources for those struggling.
In fact, B.C. is one of the only provinces in the country that does not provide financial support to cover the cost of treatments.
That gap in resources has left many people facing the heartbreaking reality that they simply can’t afford to have a child.
Maple Ridge mother Melissa Mancin has longed to be a parent for many years, but that rite of passage has come with a lot of challenges.
Mancin and her husband Ted started trying to conceive back in 2018.
She was 27 years old at the time and had no reason to believe that getting pregnant would be an issue.
“After about a year of trying, nothing was working. So then I decided I would buy ovulation strips and start tracking ovulation more seriously,” said Mancin.
A few months later, she went to her family doctor, who referred her to an obstetrician.
Mancin was given fertility pills to help her ovulate more, but the medication failed to produce results after six months.
“The whole time I was kind of like, ‘Why isn't this working? You know it should be working and it's not,’” she told CTV News.
Mancin’s husband went for fertility tests, which came back clear, but getting an assessment of her reproductive health proved challenging.
She was required to get a hysterosalpingogram before going to the fertility clinic.
The radiological procedure examines the fallopian tubes and contour of the endometrial cavity.
“You call on day one of your cycle. So I kept calling on day one and it took about eight months to get in. So that just shows how many people are trying to also get in for this test,” she explained.
Mancin says she was calling five different hospitals every cycle—only to be told they were full.
“I couldn't even go to a fertility clinic until I'd done that test. So it was kind of frustrating there too, because you're kind of in limbo this whole time trying to get help,” Mancin said.
Eventually, the couple was diagnosed with unexplained infertility by multiple doctors.
They were told in vitro fertilization (IVF) was their only option.
A LONG AND PAINFUL ROAD TO MOTHERHOOD
IVF is a medical procedure that involves retrieving a woman’s eggs and a man’s sperm.
The two are then combined in a laboratory dish.
A fertilized embryo or embryos are then transferred to the woman’s uterus.
It’s a costly procedure that often leaves patients feeling emotionally and physically drained.
“We thought about it for a while and realized that if we wanted to have a baby, that's the way we had to go,” said Mancin.
The couple was on a waitlist for a fertility clinic for six more months.
When they finally got in, Mancin started a very aggressive treatment cycle in order to have the best chance at retrieving the most eggs.
She was on high dose medication—first pills and then injections.
“Some nights you're injecting your stomach three times. The medication burns when it goes in. It's just not fun,” said Mancin, through tears.
She described it as the most difficult thing she’s ever done physically.
“As your cycle progresses, your ovaries, the follicles grow. So the follicles are fluid-filled sacs containing eggs. So towards the end, when we were almost ready for retrieval, you could literally feel your ovaries—like they felt heavy,” said Mancin.
She said it felt very uncomfortable and she had a hard time sleeping.
The process of removing the eggs was also painful, despite sedatives.
“We had 24 eggs that got retrieved and anytime you have over 20, you're at risk for something called OHS,” said Mancin.
Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome is an exaggerated response to excess hormones.
“They drain the follicles that fill back up with fluid. So you get a really, really heavy feeling in your stomach. It's hard to breathe, because there's so much pressure in there,” explained Mancin.
In the end, since she was drained emotionally, mentally and physically, she and her husband decided to take a break so she could recover.
“If our IVF round was not successful, I would not have done it again. When we were in it, I knew I couldn't give up because we'd spent all this money, but I would never do it again,” said Mancin.
It took months for the swelling to go down and for her to feel like herself again after all the hormones.
“Emotionally, it's just you're just constantly left behind. Everyone else is moving forward in life, it seems you're just still stuck in the same cycle,” she described.
THE BEST CHRISTMAS GIFT EVER
The couple did their first round of IVF in December of 2021 and managed to get six frozen embryos.
Their first transfer was successful and their son Jack was born just before Christmas 2022.
From the time they started trying to naturally conceive to the time he was born, the couple says some of their friends had two or three babies.
“I'm very grateful. We had a good outcome, but it was just too much for me, financially and physically, it was a lot,” said an emotional Mancin.
Motherhood is not something she takes for granted.
“There's hard nights when you're a new mom, but I've wanted it for so long that it doesn't really bother me. So, yeah, this guy is just the best thing I've ever done,” she said, smiling at the four month old in her arms.
Jack Mancin, who was conceived through in vitro fertilization, is pictured as a baby. (Credit: Melissa and Ted Mancin)
THE COST OF BECOMING A PARENT
The entire process cost the Mancins about $25,000.
They were reimbursed about $10,000 through their extended benefits plans for medication but the rest was out of pocket.
However, not all British Columbians have that kind of coverage.
On top of those expenses, there are storage fees for frozen embryos and every transfer attempt costs at least $10,000.
Those going through the process often spend years saving and, in the end, there’s no guarantee it will work.
“The hard part about IVF is—the older you get, the less likely it's going to work. So when you spend the years saving up for it, you're diminishing your chances of actually having a successful IVF cycle and transfer,” said Mancin.
She’d like to see the provincial government pay for one cycle, similar to the Ontario government’s program.
Seven provinces provide various, unequal forms of financial help for people needing treatment for infertility.
British Columbia is not one of them.
The lack of resources in the province has Mancin questioning whether she can afford to have another child, with such a great cost to both her finances and mental health.
“I want another one. It's hard because we don't just get to make babies like everyone else,” said Mancin.
Melissa and Ted Mancin hold their baby Jack, who was conceived through in vitro fertilization and born in December 2022.
THE STIGMA
Infertility rates are rising, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, few people experiencing it are public with their struggles.
“I think it brings a lot of shame. You know, the one thing you're supposed to be able to do as a woman you can't do, and in our case we don't know why,” said Mancin.
That’s why the new mother has decided to share her journey on social media.
“I had so many people in my (direct messages) just saying, ‘Hey, me too. I've been there too,’” Mancin said.
She says there is power in community and she is grateful for all the support.
But as she did her own research, she discovered infertility tends to be a polarizing issue.
Mancin found the comments in news articles online to be particularly troubling.
“The amount of people saying, ‘Maybe there's a reason why you can't get pregnant, you don't deserve to be a mother,’ or ‘There's enough people in the world already, just adopt,’” she recounted.
She says adoption is still on the table, but it was important to her and her husband to explore other options first.
“’I'm not paying for your science experiment,’ was one of the comments. So that's rough because we wouldn't be here unless we had to,” said Mancin.
This is part one of a three-part series. Check back for more this week.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
BREAKING | More than 400K customers without power across Quebec
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
A Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan and two military vessels have arrived off its coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as violence in the region continues for a second week.
U.S. President Joe Biden announces bid to 'finish the job' with another term
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to 'finish this job' and extend the run of America's oldest president for another four years.
Ontario eliminating tuition fees and post-secondary education requirements for new police officers
Ontario is making some major changes in an effort to boost police recruitment, including eliminating tuition fees and post-secondary education requirements.
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting, and activism, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died, his publicist Ken Sunshine told CNN.
'Missing in action': gun-control groups chide NDP over noncommital stance on bill
The federal New Democrats are coming under pressure from gun-control advocates to support the Liberals in enacting a permanent ban on assault-style firearms.
'Great news': Trudeau welcomes Biden running again for U.S. president
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming U.S. President Joe Biden's plans to run for re-election in 2024, calling it 'great news.'
Oncologists debate providing patients with fewer cancer treatments, not more
A small group of oncologists is gathering in Kingston, Ont., this week to discuss compassionate care options for cancer patients.
Vancouver Island
-
Capital Iron to reopen in Victoria
An iconic Greater Victoria business is set to reopen less than a year after it closed its doors. Capital Iron closed in December after operating in B.C.'s capital for 90 years.
-
Suspected impaired driver of semi-autonomous car caught with seat fully reclined on B.C. highway
Mounties with British Columbia's highway patrol division are reminding those who drive autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles they are still responsible for the safe operation of their vehicles after an Alberta man was caught behind the wheel with his seat fully reclined and showing signs of impairment.
-
B.C. Crown says bail policy changes need to come from federal government
British Columbia has one of Canada's strictest bail condition policies for prosecutors to ask for custody orders, yet repeat violent offenders continue to be released in the majority of cases, Attorney General Niki Sharma said.
Calgary
-
Central Alberta hockey player identified as victim in Lake Louise avalanche
A central Alberta hockey team is mourning the loss of one of its own in a tragic incident in the Rocky Mountains over the weekend.
-
Shots fired at lookout point parking lot in southeast Calgary
Gunfire erupted just after 7 p.m. on Monday, in a parking lot at a viewing area overlooking Deerfoot Trail.
-
Apartment fire leads to evacuation in southeast Calgary
Fire crews and some quick-thinking residents are being credited with containing a fire inside a southeast Calgary apartment building Monday evening.
Edmonton
-
Central Alberta hockey player identified as victim in Lake Louise avalanche
A central Alberta hockey team is mourning the loss of one of its own in a tragic incident in the Rocky Mountains over the weekend.
-
Driver hospitalized after crashing into bus shelter in north-central Edmonton
A crash north of Royal Alexandra Hospital Tuesday morning left 101 Street closed in both directions.
-
Oilers' goaltending the buzz heading into Game 5 of series with Kings
The Edmonton Oilers go home looking for their first lead in their playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings and surrounded by goaltending speculation.
Toronto
-
Family gutted after pond mysteriously drains from their Ontario property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Emergency crews on scene following subway fire at Bloor-Yonge
Fire crews are on scene at Bloor-Yonge Station following reports of a subway fire.
-
Ontario eliminating tuition fees and post-secondary education requirements for new police officers
Ontario is making some major changes in an effort to boost police recruitment, including eliminating tuition fees and post-secondary education requirements.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | More than 400K customers without power across Quebec
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
-
Green Line service restored, tunnel deemed safe: STM
The STM has resumed regular service on the Green Line after overnight inspections determined the damage discovered on the tunnel was 'superficial.'
-
Pothole season in Montreal: Here's how much routine car repairs will cost you
Spring has arrived in Quebec, and as Montreal’s weather rebounds from freeze to thaw, the trees are budding, the flowers are blooming, and the roads are cracking. While drivers across the country have to contend costs associated with potholes and cracked asphalt, Quebecers have had an especially tough break.
Winnipeg
-
Man wanted for second-degree murder in connection to fatal shooting
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a second suspect connected to a shooting that killed a 49-year-old woman in March.
-
Winnipeg releases ideas for the future of Portage and Main
The City of Winnipeg has released different visions for the future of Portage and Main in order to get public feedback.
-
When is the Red River expected to peak?
The Red River is expected to peak in the coming days.
Saskatoon
-
La Loche high school to remain closed after teacher, student stabbed
Classes will remain cancelled for the remainder of the week following last week's reported stabbing at a La Loche, Sask. high school.
-
'Blanket forts': Sask. government facing criticism over crowded hospitals
The Saskatchewan government is facing criticism over hallway medicine at crowded hospitals. The latest incident happened in Saskatoon where a patient was moved from a room to a hallway tent on another floor.
-
Saskatoon performer lands role on TV adaptation of Grease
Cole Neumeier from Saskatoon has landed a role on Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, a 10-episode show streaming on Paramount Plus.
Regina
-
Dillon Whitehawk receives maximum sentence for second-degree murder in Keesha Bitternose's death
A judge has served convicted killer Dillon Whitehawk the maximum sentence for second-degree murder for his role in Keesha Bitternose’s brutal death.
-
'Blanket forts': Sask. government facing criticism over crowded hospitals
The Saskatchewan government is facing criticism over hallway medicine at crowded hospitals. The latest incident happened in Saskatoon where a patient was moved from a room to a hallway tent on another floor.
-
La Loche high school to remain closed after teacher, student stabbed
Classes will remain cancelled for the remainder of the week following last week's reported stabbing at a La Loche, Sask. high school.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time, winning a riding in the province's northeast considered safe for her party.
-
Photos capture alleged illegal fishing of baby eels in N.S. despite moratorium
Photographs have been released allegedly showing people illegally fishing for baby eels in Nova Scotia despite the federal government's recent moratorium that closed the fishery.
-
Moncton business owner puts up wall of shame to expose alleged thieves
How bad do things have to be in order to put up a ‘Wall of Shame’ sign on your property? For small business owner Damien Beaman, it's bad enough to put up a 'wall of shame' sign to raise awareness about crime.
London
-
Homelessness prevention in London-Middlesex gets a funding boost
London and Middlesex County is getting a nearly $22-million boost for homeless prevention and Indigenous Supporting Housing. The announcement was made in London on Tuesday as part of a $202-million investment provincially.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs.
-
Overhaul of blue box program will save millions each year in London
Responsibility for blue box program is changing, but what happens at the curb will remain the same. On Monday, the Civic Works Committee was told London is on track to shift most of the cost of curbside blue box recycling to the industries responsible for producing the packaging materials.
Northern Ontario
-
One person charged with impaired driving after Kapuskasing collision
A single motor vehicle collision in Kapuskasing recently has resulted in impaired driving charges for the 44-year-old driver.
-
Death of Timmins youth being investigated by provincial watchdog
Ontario Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of a youth in Timmins early Sunday morning.
-
New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener shooting under investigation, no injuries: WRPS
A resident says he was working inside a nearby building when he witnessed the shooting and called 911.
-
Charges laid following suspicious residential fire in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police have laid charges following a residential fire in Waterloo on Sunday.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs.